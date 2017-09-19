Women’s Volleyball 5-6 with 14 games left

Close Olympians prepare for the 32nd Annual Mesa Invitational. Photo Credit: Jacquelle Smith Olympians prepare for the 32nd Annual Mesa Invitational. Photo Credit: Jacquelle Smith





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

So far, the Mesa Women’s Volleyball team has started the season off with six losses, but are hoping to get back on track for their next home game on September 20th versus Rio Hondo, which is a pretty good team.

Previously, on Sep. 7th,the Women’s Volleyball team hosted their 32nd annual volleyball tournament at home, which turned out to be a great match up for Mesa, who faced off against rivals Grossmont and Moorpark.Grossmont beat Mesa 3-0, which the Olympians weren’t expecting. However, Mesa came through and redeemed themselves against Moorpark with a final score of 3-2.

After speaking to coach Lester and asking how she felt about this season so far, she seemed pretty confident in her response about the upcoming season, she believes “they’re a great team and things are going to turn out great throughout the season once they fix the little things.”

Many people feel that this year the team focused on the process, not on the outcome, which lead the group into coming closer together. The Olympians are looking forward to keeping their season on the right track throughout the remainder and look forward to expanding a great fan base from Mesa students and alumni. The Mesa women’s Volleyball team has 14 more games to make this season the best one yet.