New Workout Facility in Exercise Science Building promotes student health and provides convenience





The new workout facility in the Exercise Science building is equipped with state of the art workout machines allowing students to have access to cardio, weight training, and flexibility machinery. The top floor of fitness includes machines for stretching, foam rollers, and cardio machines such as treadmills, stairmasters, ellipticals, bike machines, and rowing machines. The Exercise Science Building also includes new rooms used for yoga, dance and workout classes, while the bottom level also includes a series of machines used for strength training.

According the the Mesa College Communications website, propositions S and N granted $1.5 billion for construction. These Propositions were used to construct both the Exercise Science building and the Social and Behavioral Science building. The facility allows students not involved in athletic teams at Mesa to access workout facilities, but is convenient for the sports teams at Mesa for conditioning and team work outs. The Fitness Lab, which opened in the spring of 2016, is open Monday through Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Friday schedule is 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. During the time it is closed, other classes are held and sports teams are granted access to the facility.



In order to take the class, students must enroll in a half credit class that is pass/no pass (EXSC 124A-D). Passing the class requires students to workout for 32 hours per semester and can be taken for four semesters. According to the course syllabus, when first enrolling in the class, students must complete an online orientation before the drop date and bring in proof of completion.

There are a few rules students must follow when using the facilities. Some include, “Towel required at all times. No food or drinks allowed except for water. Pick up water bottles after use. Do not lean weights against wall, racks or machines. Dress in workout attire. Tank tops are not allowed for both Men and Women. Do not raise or lower blinds” You can not enter the facility with any bags, but lockers are available to students in the L-100 building. There are a lot more rules to follow in order to use the facility, but they are similar to any you might find at a regular gym such as 24 Hour Fitness or the YMCA.

If you’re a student looking for a good resource to workout without the monthly fee of a normal gym, signing up for the exercise class is a good option for you. The class not only grants students access to the facility for up to four hours a day (two in the morning session, two in the afternoon session), but is convenient because you can workout in between classes.