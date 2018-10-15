Men’s Water Polo lose to Grossmont College

On Sept. 24 the Mesa Boys water polo team took on Grossmont College on Grossmont turf. The men sadly lost to Grossmont college with a score of 23-15 Grossmont.

The Men’s water polo team showed up to the game with energy and excitement. The first quarter was filled with adrenaline and an impressive fifteen goals in the first quarter all made as a team. Towards the end of the first quarter Grossmont college started their score with the first goal made by Brock Kammerer and assistance by Travis Ray. Grossmont ended up with seven goals at the end of the first quarter. Head Coach Nathan Resch pulls the boys in for a plan at the end of the first quarter.

Throughout the second and third quarter of the game, the Mesa men quickly fall behind. Grossmont starts making goals and Mesa cannot keep up with them. In side lines, there were family members cheering and giving them the motivation they needed and wanted. Resch was pulling men in and out of the pool to make sure they can get more scores on the board. Unfortunately, they were not able to do that.

During the third quarter the goal to tie up the game was made by Grossmont Cole Duffett. The faces of the Mesa were disappointed and angry. They started fighting back and wanted to get a lead again. With time running out in the third quarter, the men were unable to put another goal up on the board.

The parents are still screaming and giving encouragement and keep them pushing through. In the last quarter of the game, with Mesa trying to add more goals to their score and Grossmont trying to keep their lead, both teams are eager to score more goals and keep pushing. In the end Grossmont gets five more points, two by Brock Kammerer, one by Cole Kammerer, and the last two by Ryan Blevitt.