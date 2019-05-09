Women’s Softball Dominates vs Mt. San Jacinto

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Mesa’s Women’ Softball team took a huge victory over Mt. San Jacinto 8-0 on Tuesday April 23.

This was the team’s final home game of the season so there was a ceremony honoring the sophomores. The 4 sophomores that were honored were AnneMarie Fischer, Hayley Jenkins, Isabella Casares, and Jessica Schoen. The sophomores were joined with family and friends for one of their last moments at their home field.

When speaking about this group of sophomores Kaleigh Lane said “We’re such a close-knit team and everyone is so talented it’s going to be really hard to say goodbye but I am really proud of them.” The team embraced their sophomores last home game and put on a performance that the transferring sophomores can remember. The Olympians are a scary team at home with a 16-3 home record this season.

The Olympians stellar defense allowed no runs and only 2 batters on base in the game. Their offense was great in the 3rd inning scoring 5 runs. The game ended at the bottom of the fifth as the Olympians scored 2 runs to put the game out of reach. The Olympians finished their regular season with a 28-12 record on a 8 game winning streak. The Olympians finished fourth in the Pacific Coast Atlantic Conference standings with a 10-6 record.

The Olympians are hoping this win will give them great momentum heading into the playoffs. The Olympians are riding a hot streak but still anticipate upcoming growth. “I think our team has grown so much and that we will only get stronger heading into playoffs. Andrea Wright said.”

Wright brought in the first 2 runs of the game in the first and third innings scoring her 2 RBIs. Starting pitcher Karli Ramsey continued her impressive season on the mound only allowing 2 batters on base through 5 innings and faced twenty-one batters. Ramsey finished the season with a 11-4 wins-losses record.

Ramsey credited her defense saying “They played great defense and it was good having them back there.” The impressive defense of the Olympians accounted for their fourth shutout during the month of April. Ramsey and the Mesa defense didn’t commit a single error throughout the duration of the game.

The great defense of this team comes with a quick scoring offense. Casares and Adrianna Dorame also helped in the scoring department batting in 2 runs each. The Olympians had 11 hits compared to the Eagles’ two throughout the game. The baserunning of Kassandra Solis-Corrales and Lane was also a contributing factor to the blowout victory.

Mesa outscored Mt. San Jacinto 17-1 in their two matchups this year. The previous game was held at Mt. San Jacinto on Monday April 1 which the Olympians took a 9-1 victory. The first matchup also ended in the fifth inning as the Olympians scored nine runs to secure the dominant win. In this recent match up the Eagles committed six errors that resulted in two Mesa runs. The Olympians scored four earned runs against pitcher Julissa Ledesma of Mt. San Jacinto.

The next action for Mesa will hopefully be a playoff matchup. Coach Jaclyn Guidi said “We are the 17th seed at the moment but hopefully this game boosts us up.”