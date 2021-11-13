Men’s soccer concludes underwhelming season

As of their most recent game against Palomar College, the San Diego Mesa College men’s soccer team finishes at a 4-13-2 record, closing out the season as a team in their last few games.

Though the Olympians have been struggling this season, some great things have come from those hardships. Mesa’s best win of the season statistically came on November 2, winning 6-3 at San Diego City College. “The most exciting game this season was against Mira Costa at home. We were down 2-0 and came back to win 4-3,” said freshman Jaxen Torbensen. He added, “When we play together as a team, we’re a very dangerous squad.” Our coaches have been really helpful this year, they’ve been very straightforward with all of the resources that student athletes have been provided and don’t put up with any excuses. On the field, they encourage us to play with confidence.”

Sophomore Jake Donlon said, “Our season has been filled with lots of emotions. We definitely did not have the record that we had hoped for, but all together I think it was a pretty decent season. I made some friendships that I know I will have for a lifetime, and I got to continue playing with my best friend, and that has been an experience to remember.” Sophomore Mohamed Hassan said, “As a team, we always play better and when we start playing singularly it’s always going to be harder to win. In all the wins this season, we had the upper hand in the beginning of the game, which allowed us to get a lead and keep it.”

Donlon also agreed that the 4-3 comeback win against Mira Costa was exciting to be a part of, and added, “both teams got 3 red cards collectively.” He also gave credit to the coaching staff. “I had a great relationship with all my coaches at Mesa. They are all great guys and I enjoyed playing for them.” In their recent game against Cuyamaca College, Torbensen noted, “They’re one of the best teams in the league and we tied 1-1. We played amazing defense and showed great improvement and good execution of our game plan.”

For any athletic team, there is always room to improve even if it means calling out any faults. “One thing I think this team needs to improve on immensely is chemistry. I believe any good team has a great bonding, a brotherhood. I don’t think we had that. A true team is one,” said Donlon. Torbensen noted, “Our attitude is certainly an issue. We have gotten too comfortable with losing close games and it’s been the biggest problem this season.”

“I don’t know what is next for this team, I know a lot has to change though,” said Donlon. Torbensen added, “I think our team will be in really good shape with most of the starters returning as well as more time for us to build chemistry. We have played much better as the league has come to an end, so we are starting to have more confidence in the way we play which is exciting!”

The Olympians are no longer in contention to win their league according to Torbensen. “We will continue to prove to ourselves that we deserve to be on the field competing every single day,” He noted. They concluded their season at home Palomar College resulting in a loss, 1-0. Hassan noted, “The best advice given by the coaches was that if we went and gave a 100% effort in every game we will never be disappointed in our performance, even in a loss.”