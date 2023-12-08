San+Diego+Mesa+College+Lady+Olympians+Claim+State+Volleyball+Championship+with+Unyielding+Performance

In an electrifying showcase of skill, determination, and teamwork, the women’sVolleyball program emerged triumphant in the state championship, outclassing American River College, Grossmont College, and Feather River College in a three-game spectacle held from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3. The Lady Olympians left an indelible mark on the court, winning all three games leading them to a state championship.

The tone was set in the first game, where Mesa College faced a tenacious American River team. The Lady Olympians demonstrated impeccable skill and coordination, dominating with a final score that underscored their determination. Noteworthy moments included Jaiden Mojica’s service ace and Lia Go-Soco’s crucial attack, solidifying Mesa’s opening statement. Carrying the momentum into the second set, Mesa showcased relentless energy. Key contributions from players like Macy Thornburg and Amiana Lagrimas, coupled with strategic timeouts and consistent serves, proved pivotal in overcoming American River’s resilient efforts.

The third set unfolded as a fierce battle, with American River fighting to extend the match. However, the Lady Olympians, led by Emily Eltrich’s impactful service aces and Olivia Ostler’s strategic kills, sealed the deal and secured the championship with a resounding victory. Kailyn Jager, the powerhouse attacker played a pivotal role, showcasing offensive prowess and contributing significantly to Mesa College’s point tally. Mojica, the team’s setter exhibited exceptional skills, delivering precise assists and strategic plays throughout the championship game. Eltrich with strong serves and strategic plays, Eltrich proved instrumental in the Lady Olympians’ success, leaving an indelible mark on the championship match. Ostler was a standout performer, skills and defensive plays played a crucial role in securing victory for Mesa.

The Lady Olympians’ resounding victory not only secured the state championship but also set the stage for an exhilarating weekend, leaving fans eagerly anticipating their subsequent matches. The Olympians would once again have to face Conference rivals Grossmont College in an exhilarating semi-final match.

Story continues below advertisement

In a riveting semi-final clash, Mesa’s team emerged victorious against arch-rivals Grossmont College, breaking a four-game losing streak that haunted them since the previous season. The high-stakes game unfolded in three intense sets, each filled with spectacular plays and momentum shifts that kept fans on the edge of their seats. The opening set established the tone for fierce competition, with Mojica leading the charge for Mesa. Her all-around skills, precise attacks, and a crucial service ace ignited the team’s momentum. Despite aggressive counters from Grossmont’s Kate Beezer and Ostler, San Diego Mesa secured the first set with a strategic timeout at 22-22, claiming a 25-22 victory.

Buoyed by their earlier success, Mesa continued their momentum into the second set. Jager’s powerful kills, supported by Mojica’s strategic setting, kept Grossmont on their toes. Despite Grossmont’s determined efforts, Mesa maintained composure, securing a 25-23 win in the set. Noteworthy performances came from Amiana Lagrimas with a critical service ace and Avery Banaag, who contributed key kills. With a two-set advantage, Mesa aimed to seal the deal in the third set. Jager, undoubtedly a standout player, continued to deliver clutch kills. Eltrich and Beezer fought valiantly for Grossmont, but Mesa’s Sofia DelaCruz and Ostler formed a formidable block, stifling Grossmont’s offensive efforts. The set concluded at 25-21, securing the overall victory for San Diego Mesa.

Jager’s stellar performance earned her the Most Valuable Player (MVP) title for the game. Her powerful kills, strategic attacks, and solid teamwork with Mojica were instrumental in Mesa’s triumph. Coach Bobbie Jo Stall-Vest showcased tactical brilliance, evident in well-timed timeouts and strategic substitutions. The team’s ability to adapt demonstrated the effectiveness of the coaching staff in preparing the players for this high-stakes encounter. Mesa’s victory against Grossmont not only marked a significant triumph on the scoreboard but also symbolized a resurgence for a team determined to break free from the shackles of past defeats. As they advance to the finals, the team carries this hard-fought victory as a testament to their resilience, teamwork, and unwavering spirit.

In a spectacular showcase of prowess and determination, the women’s volleyball team clinched the state championship title with an emphatic victory over Feather River College. The game unfolded on Dec 3., at Mt Sac, and Mesa College left an indelible mark, sealing the championship with a flawless 3-0 triumph. Feather River College, entering the matchup with a commendable 28-6 record, found themselves facing the relentless force of Mesa College, who boasted an impressive 29-2 standing. From the first serve, it was evident that Mesa was on a mission, aiming to solidify their dominance in collegiate volleyball.

The official box score reflects Mesa College’s exceptional performance. Leading the charge was Mojica, who orchestrated the team’s offense with precision, delivering 33 assists and contributing significantly to the 60 total points. Her strategic plays earned her the MVP status, rightfully recognized for her crucial role in the championship victory. Mesa’s offensive arsenal was further fueled by key players like Eltrich and Jager, who showcased their prowess with 9 and 16 kills, respectively. The team’s cohesive play and strategic serves, including four aces from Mojica and two from Go-Soco, left Feather River struggling to find an answer. Defensively, Mesa College demonstrated a solid block, with Ostler and Jager combining for five blocks, thwarting Feather River’s attempts to gain momentum. The Lady Olympians’ collective effort on the court was evident in their 60 total points, compared to Feather River’s 36.

The set scores—25-18, 25-23, 25-17—underscore Mesa College’s dominance in each phase of the game. The Lady Olympians remained composed under pressure, showcasing their skill and determination to emerge victorious. As the final whistle blew, Mesa College celebrated not only a decisive victory over Feather River but also the culmination of a remarkable season that saw them rise to the pinnacle of collegiate volleyball. The state championship title is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and undeniable talent, marking their place in the annals of sports history. Mesa College now looks forward to relishing their championship triumph and setting new goals for future seasons. The Lady Olympians have etched their names in the record books as the 2023 state champions, leaving a legacy that will be remembered by fans and enthusiasts alike.