BUZZER BEATER BEATS CITY COLLEGE IN OVERTIME

In a thrilling game versus cross-town rival San Diego City College, the Mesa women’s basketball team came together late and pulled out a win with a last second game-winning shot. This hard fought game was evenly matched throughout and required overtime to decide the victor.

In what would be the final series of the game, Mesa had the ball with 11 seconds to go, tied 71-71, but they failed to convert the initial shot. City recovered the rebound only to have it stripped away by some scrappy defense from guard Mackenzee Purnell. Purnell was able to recover the ball as time was ticking away and pulled up for a 3-point shot from deep within their own territory. The ball ricocheted up as the buzzer sounded before finally sinking into the net. Game. Mesa wins. The crowd was stunned as the Mesa bench erupted, celebrating the game’s clinching shot. Afterward, when asked what happened on the final series, Purnell responded, “I just needed to calm down and shoot.” Purnell finished with 19 points, three assists, and a steal. “ “We are playing to win.” — Mackenzee Purnell

Defense was huge throughout the game and especially down the stretch. As a team, Mesa finished with 19 steals and six blocks. “We talk about being disciplined and making the right basketball play. Trusting in our teammates, and understanding time and circumstance. Mackenzee made a heads-up play,” said head coach Lindsay Samaniego. Mesa finished the night shooting over 40% from the floor and over 49% from the free-throw line.

Samaniego took over the job of head coach for San Diego Mesa College’s women’s basketball team in 2019. The former standout San Diego State player-turned-coach relies on the philosophy that success is built on hard work, commitment, teamwork, and communication. After making the playoffs last year for the first time in over a decade, the team is currently tied for first place in Pacific Coast Athletic Conference. A big reason for the team’s success is their defense.“Defensively we did a great job. We stuck together and found a way to grind it out and get a win,” said Samaniego.

Winning takes more than one player, and the team appears to be buying into coach Samaniego’s game plan. Heads-up play and the team-first mentality are evident as the Olympians race towards the end of the season and the playoffs. Last week against Mira Costa, the team was led by Reese Hohenthaner, who scored 18 points off the bench. Alivia Gillespie is a regular ball hawk with five steals in this one versus City, and has 14 steals in the last four games. Mesa is currently on a 4-game winning streak that includes a tremendous win over a Palomar team that was ranked eighth in the state.

Freshman Alethze Marquez stole the show with 24 points in 25 minutes on the court. The 6’1” post player from La Mesa went 10-15 from the court and had 13 rebounds. Her on the court efforts earned her PCAC Athlete of the Week honors when she continued the great play versus Southwestern scoring 16 points and had 12 rebounds.

The women’s Mesa basketball team is 8-1 and in a race for first in the Pacific Conference. There are only three games to go and the team is 18-7 overall in regular season play. “Our goal is to win the conference and the next step is this Friday versus Grossmont. We hope all the fans will come out for our final home game” said Coach Samaniego. The final regular season home game will honor this years’ sophomores and will be played at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 at Mesa College versus Grossmont.*** The final stretch of the season includes games at Imperial Valley Feb. 21 and Palomar on Feb. 23. While Mesa has bested both teams in their previous meetings, they will need to finish the season strong to secure the conference title and guarantee a playoff berth.

***In an update the Women’s Basketball team beat Grossmont 83-42. Increasing their winning streak to five games. Kendal Alloway scored 22 points to lead the way for the Olympians.





