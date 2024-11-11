The independent student news site of San Diego Mesa College.

Offensive burst leads the Olympians to victory

Mesa beat Southwestern 48-7
Noah Flores, Staff Writer
November 11, 2024
Noah Flores
Quarterback Jax Leatherwood pass attempt

Quarterback Jax Leatherwood threw four touchdowns in Mesa College’s 48-7 win over Southwestern College on Nov. 2. The win marked the Olympians’ seventh of the season. It was Southwestern’s seventh loss. 

Both teams were chirping at one another at the beginning of the game. Each team’s first drive started with down and out, which only led to more intensity on defense. On the second drive of the game, the Olympians broke through with a 65-yard touchdown pass from Leatherwood. It was a phenomenal run and catch by Olympian wide receiver Connor Lawlor. Mesa was up 7-0 early and that score stood until the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter only showed more promise for the Olympians, as they scored 24 consecutive points. Olympians running back Danny Davis scored a 4-yard touchdown run following a successful drive from the Olympians into the end zone. The passing game took over and led to two passing touchdowns from Leatherwood to wide receiver Jalil Tucker, one being a 10-yard touchdown pass, and the other being a 17-yard touchdown pass. Mesa was cruising and settled for a 29-yard field goal by kicker Robert Petrich to extend the lead to 31-0 to close the first half.

The second half started with wide receiver Dazure Pagett rising for the ball and making a great 1-on-1 catch. It was a perfectly placed ball by Leatherwood and the Olympians extended their lead to 38-0. The score was only getting bigger, and the Olympians answered with the biggest rush of the night. Running back Derek McClinic burst for a 38-yard rushing touchdown. The Olympians increased their lead to 45-0.

The Olympians committed their first major mistake of the game when they muffed a punt and weren’t able to catch the ball. The Jaguars found themselves on the 1-yard line and running back Connor Underhill ran in their first touchdown of the game, and this ended the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was an experimental one for the Olympians. The backups were in and only settled for three points from a 35-yard field goal by Pietrich. As the clock winded down to zero, the Olympians were victorious, with a final score of 48-7.

Overall Mesa College looked strong as a whole. The defense forced two fumbles, the offense provided six total touchdowns, and 483 total yards, and the special teams was perfect, going 6-for-6 on extra points and 2-for-2 on field goals.

Donate to The Mesa Press
$405
$700
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of San Diego Mesa College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

About the Contributor
Noah Flores
Noah Flores, Staff Writer
Noah Flores is a Sports Journalism major at San Diego Mesa College. Noah Flores is a second-year student with intentions to transfer to Arizona State University and get his Bachelor's in Sports Journalism. Noah is a first-year Staff Writer for the Mesa Press and looks forward to the tasks and challenges he will face in the 2024 fall semester. Some fun facts about Noah are that he played Basketball and Football in high school and was also a Soccer referee. During his free time, he plays Basketball and listens to music
