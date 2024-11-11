Offensive burst leads the Olympians to victory

Quarterback Jax Leatherwood threw four touchdowns in Mesa College’s 48-7 win over Southwestern College on Nov. 2. The win marked the Olympians’ seventh of the season. It was Southwestern’s seventh loss.

Both teams were chirping at one another at the beginning of the game. Each team’s first drive started with down and out, which only led to more intensity on defense. On the second drive of the game, the Olympians broke through with a 65-yard touchdown pass from Leatherwood. It was a phenomenal run and catch by Olympian wide receiver Connor Lawlor. Mesa was up 7-0 early and that score stood until the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter only showed more promise for the Olympians, as they scored 24 consecutive points. Olympians running back Danny Davis scored a 4-yard touchdown run following a successful drive from the Olympians into the end zone. The passing game took over and led to two passing touchdowns from Leatherwood to wide receiver Jalil Tucker, one being a 10-yard touchdown pass, and the other being a 17-yard touchdown pass. Mesa was cruising and settled for a 29-yard field goal by kicker Robert Petrich to extend the lead to 31-0 to close the first half.

The second half started with wide receiver Dazure Pagett rising for the ball and making a great 1-on-1 catch. It was a perfectly placed ball by Leatherwood and the Olympians extended their lead to 38-0. The score was only getting bigger, and the Olympians answered with the biggest rush of the night. Running back Derek McClinic burst for a 38-yard rushing touchdown. The Olympians increased their lead to 45-0.

The Olympians committed their first major mistake of the game when they muffed a punt and weren’t able to catch the ball. The Jaguars found themselves on the 1-yard line and running back Connor Underhill ran in their first touchdown of the game, and this ended the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was an experimental one for the Olympians. The backups were in and only settled for three points from a 35-yard field goal by Pietrich. As the clock winded down to zero, the Olympians were victorious, with a final score of 48-7.

Overall Mesa College looked strong as a whole. The defense forced two fumbles, the offense provided six total touchdowns, and 483 total yards, and the special teams was perfect, going 6-for-6 on extra points and 2-for-2 on field goals.