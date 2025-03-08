Mesa softball splits doubleheader against Saddleback

The San Diego Mesa Olympians softball team faced Saddleback in a doubleheader on Feb. 28. Mesa split the series with the first game resulting in a 1-0 win, and the second game resulting in a 8-4 loss.

Last season, when Mesa faced Saddleback, they took a win early in the season and lost later on in the season. This season, shortstop and co-captain Braelyn Hill went into this series thinking of it as a rematch after taking a tough loss towards the end of the 2023-24 season.

The first game was a fast game with Mesa getting the first and only run in the bottom of the first inning. After catcher Marissa Lieras singled, center fielder Faith Balestreri hit a double advancing Lieras to third, then left fielder Giselle Peregrina singled, driving in the only run of the game.

Mesa’s starting pitcher, Olivia Anderson, pitched the full seven innings, allowing six hits, no earned runs, and getting six strikeouts.

Unlike the first game, the second game had more scoring, but the game started slowly. Going into the second game, first baseman and co-captain Chloe Wilson said, “I think our defense has been pretty good. I think our barrels just need to get out there, hit balls…I think we’re having a lot of fun, which is good. I think we should carry that on to the next game.”

Saddleback started it off by getting their first run on the top of the first with their shortstop, McKenzie Lombard, hitting a homer.

There were no more runs scored until the bottom of the third, when Hill doubled, driving in one run to tie the game.

The fourth inning then went on to be scoreless. At the top of the fifth, Saddleback took the lead scoring two runs. It started with a home run from catcher Ka’ui Garcia, then an RBI single by left fielder Tasneem Kerdiya.

At the top of the sixth inning, Saddleback earned five runs, extending their lead. Starting, Lombard reached on a fielder’s-choice, driving in second baseman Malia Garcia. Then, center fielder Cristen Areopagita, reached first on an error, driving in Lombard with an earned run, and right fielder Jenna Juarez on an unearned run. Lastly, designated player Macy Smith hit a two-run home run.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Mesa didn’t end their battle, with second baseman Maura Evans hitting a two-run home run.

In the final inning, Saddleback went scoreless, but Mesa put up a fight only resulting in one run. First baseman Chloe Wilson doubled driving in the final run of the game.

After throwing a complete game in the opening game, Anderson pitched 4.2, allowing three hits, three earned runs, four walks, and six strikeouts in the second game. The second and final pitcher was Aribella Farrell, who went 2.1 innings, allowing two hits, three earned runs, one walk and three strikeouts.

Although Mesa put up a valiant effort the game resulted in a 8-4 loss against Saddleback. As a result of these two games Mesa’s standings were 9-9 putting them at a .500 average.

“You always want to be above 500 and since they’re a higher seed than us, it will start moving us up higher for playoffs,” head coach Jaclyn Guidi said.

Mesa’s next game is Tuesday, March 11 at 3 p.m., away against Grossmont.