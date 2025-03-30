Mesa Snaps Losing Streak with Close Win Over Grossmont

The San Diego Mesa Olympians faced Grossmont for the second time this season on March 24. Mesa beat Grossmont in a long battle resulting in a 4-3 victory after losing to Grossmont a few games ago.

After facing conference rivals, Grossmont, on March 17 resulting in the start of Mesa’s four game losing streak, this Monday, Mesa beat Grossmont after a long fought game.

The game started slow with the first inning being scoreless. Then, in the bottom of the second inning, Mesa took action first with catcher, Landen Bailey, getting walked, then designated hitter, Joseph Anderson, got a single, advancing Bailey. Next, on two outs, infielder Tobin Orzel, hit a three run home run making the score 3-0.

The third and fourth innings were scoreless, with starting pitcher, Derek Silva, allowing one hit through those two innings.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, center fielder Ethan Wright hit a single, then first baseman Frank Giacalone hit a single, which advanced Wright to third base. Second baseman Carter Lockwood hit a sacrifice bunt to the pitcher, driving in Wright, making the score 4-0.

The top of the sixth inning, Grossmont gained momentum getting four hits. Left fielder Noah Tenbrook singled, then right fielder Talon Tucker doubled, driving in the only run of the inning, making the score 4-1.

Silva was taken out after the sixth inning, only allowing six hits, one earned run, three walks, and nine strikeouts.

With Mesa not getting any runs in the bottom of the sixth, new pitcher, Jacob Lanza, entered the game in the top of the seventh. Center fielder, Jacob Embleton, started it off with a double. Then, shortstop, Logan Aguilar, grounded out, advancing Embleton to third.

Mesa did a pitching change, taking Lanza out after 2/3 of an inning, and putting in Cole Roberts.

Roberts threw a wild pitch, which scored Grossmonts, Embleton, to make the score 4-2, then Roberts ended the inning.

Lanza pitched 2/3 innings, allowing one hit, one earned run and one strikeout.

The top of the eighth inning, with Roberts still pitching, third baseman, Nico Newhan, hit a home run, making the score 4-3. Roberts did not allow any more runs, and closed out the eighth inning with only, two hits, one earned run, and three strikeouts.

Top of the ninth, with Mesa leading by one, new pitcher, Payson Lee, entered the game. Lee hit one player, then followed up with three outs, ending the game, giving Mesa the 4-3 win. Lee pitched one inning, allowing no hits, no runs, and one strikeout, getting him the save.

This game was a conference game, this win put Mesa’s baseball team at exactly .500.

Head coach Jake Portugal said, “For playoff implications, it’s very important to be .500 or better in conference…but again I don’t think we can focus too much on the results.”

This win follows up a tough four game lose streak, so this win sparked deeply needed momentum for the team.

“Our losses [keep us motivated], remembering that feeling and not wanting that feeling to happen again,” said first baseman Frank Giacalone.

For Orzel, this game wasn’t just a rival game, but he would also be facing his childhood best friend on the mound. Orzel ended up hitting a home run off of him, which will create memories for a lifetime.

Mesa’s next game is April 1, at 2 p.m. at Palomar.