Men’s volleyball falls to Irvine Valley College

In a thrilling five-set match, the Mesa College men’s volleyball team suffered their second loss of the season, falling to Irvine Valley College at home and bringing their record to 8-2.

Under the guidance of head coach David Proffitt, who boasts over 30 years of volleyball coaching experience, the team entered the match with high hopes. Proffitt, who took over the men’s team in 2017, has been instrumental in developing a competitive and dynamic roster.

“We have a really good tight knit group—we don’t have any problems with guys on the team,” he said.

The match began on a high note for Mesa, as they clinched the first set with a score of 25-22, demonstrating their solid attacking prowess. The team’s ability to attack cohesively and as one unit, they executed plays with precision and confidence.

Despite a fierce battle in the second set, Mesa narrowly lost 26-24, unable to secure the win after leading for much of the set. The loss dampened their spirits, but the team rallied to win the third set 25-23, showcasing their resilience and determination.

Captains Rylan Koser and Logan Shepard, both sophomores, have been instrumental in leading the team through this season’s ups and downs. With their leadership, the team remains focused on the bigger picture and having a short term memory.

“This is the most tight knit group of guys—there’s a feeling of playing for the guy right next to you,” said Koser.

The fourth set saw a dip in performance as Mesa dropped it 25-19. The team struggled with serve and receive, an area that has been a concern this season due to injuries and absences that have disrupted their stability.

The fifth and final set proved to be a heart-wrenching affair “for the Olympians”. With both teams exchanging points in an intense battle, Mesa fought valiantly but ultimately fell short, losing the set 20-18 and the match overall. The defeat was a tough pill to swallow for the players and coaching staff.

“Everybody’s playing for more than just personal stats and themselves,” said Koser.

With their next match against Golden West College on the horizon, in a quick turn around the team is determined to demonstrate their resilience and reclaim their position at the top of the standings. The road ahead may be challenging, but the players and coaching staff are committed to improving and proving their mettle in the competitive arena of collegiate volleyball.