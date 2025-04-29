Olympians sweep East Los Angeles 17-0 and finish their regular season strong

The San Diego Mesa Olympians faced East Los Angeles in a flawless 17-0 victory on April 16. Mesa dominated both rounds of singles and doubles on their home court.

With five players on each team, the match was structured with two full rounds of singles and doubles. Each player played two singles, and four players played two doubles. Because of the shortage of players, the match went to 17 points instead of the regular 21.

Mesa’s five players, Mylene Keophaseut, Emily Chindamay, Christina Nguyen, Tien Nguyen and Kayli San, scored scores that dominated the other team.

In the first two rounds of singles, Keophaseut won 21-10 and 21-12 against Marbel Flores and won 21-2 and 21-5 against Nancy Zaragoza.

Chindamay scored 21-3 and 21-5 against Flores and 12-3 and 21-2 against Zaragoza.

Christina Nguyen scored 21-0 and 21-4 against Stephanie Fuentes and 21-2 and 21-3 against Oliver Duran.

Tien Nguyen scored 21-15 and 21-7 against Fuentes and 21-10 and 21-5 against Duran.

Finally, San scored 21-11 and 21-16 against Vianey Galeana.

The final two rounds were doubles. Keophaseut played alongside Chindamay, and C. Nguyen played alongside Tien Nguyen.

In the final rounds, Keophaseut and Chindamay scored 21-3 and 21-5 against Flores and Duran, and 21-6 and 21-4 against Fuentes and Zaragoza.

Christina Nguyen and Tien Nguyen scored 21-6 and 21-4 against Flores and Duran, and 21-8 and 21-3 against Fuentes and Zaragoza.

While Mesa dominated against East Los Angeles, head coach June Andrews was proud of the team’s sportsmanship.

“I’m very much pleased with how they competed, and I’m very pleased that we’re nice and that we have good sportsmanship and that we’re kind to the other team,” said Andrews.

Team captain Tien Nguyen believes that the close bond that the team has plays a major role in the way they compete. Prior to this match, Tien Nguyen said the whole team gathered, ate food, and mentally prepared for the match together.

“Just making sure that we have fun, that it’s not that serious sometimes, just making sure our bond is more important than the match,” said Tien Nguyen.

With this match being the last one of the regular season, Mesa finished with an overall record of 8-4, putting them at exactly .500, and their conference record being 8-2, putting them at .800.

Mesa has the South Coast Conference championships at Manhattan Beach Badminton Club on Friday, May 2, the State Team Championship at City College of San Francisco on Thursday, May 8 and the Individual Championship at City College of San Francisco on Friday, May 9.