Mesa Women’s Beach Volleyball team crowned 3C2A champions

The San Diego Mesa College women’s beach volleyball team triumphed in the 3C2A Championship, showcasing exceptional skill and teamwork throughout the tournament held at Long Beach City College.

With a perfect record throughout the tournament and crucial contributions from all team members, with pairs Gomez and Mojica, Kiefer and Go Soco, Coronado and Luna all having perfect records in the tournament, the Olympians solidified their status as a powerhouse in collegiate beach volleyball.

In their opening match against the 10th-seeded Cerritos College Falcons, the Olympians delivered a commanding performance, winning decisively 4-1. Star pairs Myah Gomez and Jaiden Mojica, and Halen Kiefer and Lia Go Soco both contributed with impressive 2-0 victories. Maria Coronado and Eva Luna also won 2-0 for a collective 4-1 win over the Falcons.

In the quarterfinal match against Feather River College, Gomez and Mojica recorded a win, while Kiefer and Go Soco and Coronado and Luna maintained their perfect records, leading the Olympians to a 3-1 victory. Gomez and Mojica won 2-1, and both Kiefer and Go Soco and Coronado and Luna secured 2-0 victories. The team advanced to the championship match against Fresno City College, where Gomez and Mojica won 2-0, and Coronado and Luna and Nguyen and Town also claimed victories with 2-0 scores, resulting in a 3-1 team win and clinching the championship title.

After the impressive performance in the team championship match the team had one more goal and that was to win the pairs star championship. Undoubtedly the women showed grit and determination but ended up falling short in the semi finals against Santa Monica College.

Mojica and Gomez entered the tournament with determination, showcasing their skills in the championship bracket. In the opening round, they faced off against Mira Costa College, emerging victorious in a tightly contested match. The pair kicked off the contest with a strong performance, claiming the first set 21-15. However, Mira Costa rallied back, winning the second set by the same score of 21-15. The match reached a thrilling conclusion in the third and final set, where Mojica and Gomez showed their resilience, clinching a narrow 15-12 victory to advance to the quarterfinals.

In the quarterfinals, the Mesa women’s duo faced Palomar College. They continued their impressive form, and determination to make a name for themselves displaying strategic plays, clear and concise communication and strong teamwork. Mojica and Gomez dominated the first set, winning 21-16, and they maintained their momentum in the second set, edging out Palomar 21-18, thereby securing a spot in the semifinals. As the journey would end there as they fell to Santa Monica College.