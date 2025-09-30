Triple overtime thriller as Olympians fall short to Southwestern Jaguars 38-40

Crosstown rivals San Diego Mesa College and Southwestern College faced off at Merrill Douglas Stadium as the game came down to the wire in triple overtime Saturday, with Mesa losing 38-40 in a hard fought battle to come out on top.

The Southwestern Jaguars struck first in their opening drive when quarterback Brayten Silbor rushed into the endzone for a 6-yard touchdown. The Mesa Olympians came back onto the field responding back with a touchdown of their own, a 7-yard pass by quarterback Reggie Johnson to wide receiver Aleonte Logan to even up the score 7-7.

Olympian’s Javon Carter strip sacked Jaguars Silbor with 6:24 left in the first quarter. The Olympians took advantage of Carter’s fumble, rushing in for a 1-yard touchdown by wide receiver Jay Porter.

Coming back onto the field after the fumble, Jaguars Silbor launches a 69-yard pass to wide receiver Clint Thomas Jr to tie the game 14-14 before the end of the first quarter.

Story continues below advertisement

Continuing from their drive before the end of the first quarter, Johnson is picked off by Jaguars defensive back Jakob Washington in the first play of the second quarter. The Jaguars couldn’t fully capitalize on the interception by Washington as they came up with a 25-yard field goal by kicker Jacob Cuevas, taking the lead 14-17.

The Jaguars didn’t stop scoring in the second quarter, with Silbor 10-yard pass to wide receiver Tyler Becker. The Olympians were able to get their first points of the second quarter with a 29-yard field goal by kicker Joshua Hossmann.

The Jaguars came right back out marching down the field for a 28-yard pass touchdown by Silbor to Thomas Jr building towards a 17-31 lead going into halftime.

Coming out of halftime the Olympians rushed for a 8-yard touchdown by Johnson to start a comeback making it 24-31. The Olympians defense continues to dominate all of the third quarter forcing a fumble on Jaguars Silbor by Olympians linebacker Cooper Mau recovered by Olympians defensive lineman Marrek Wojno his second fumble recovery of the game.

Continuing on the drive from the third quarter and fumble recovery, the Olympians made a push down the field to tie the game 31-31 in the fourth quarter rushing for a 5-yard touchdown by Johnson. On Southwestern’s first drive of the fourth quarter, Silbor is picked off by Olympians free safety Carter Ross.

The Olympians couldn’t capitalize on the interception as the Jaguars defense forced two sacks on Olympians Johnson.

The Olympians came up with another interception as cornerback Cowboy Hatcher picked off Jaguars Silbor with 4:34 left in the fourth quarter. On the Olympians last drive of the fourth quarter they turned the ball over on downs in an important 4th & 1 with 1:03 left in the game. With everything going in the Jaguars favor late in the fourth quarter, they rushed down the field to end the game on a 33-yard field goal but Jaguars kicker Cuevas missed going far right.

Entering overtime there can only be one drive to score with no time limit starting from the 25 yard line. The Jaguars struck first, rushing for a 16-yard touchdown by Caleb Blocker.

The Olympians struck back with a 22-yard pass touchdown to wide receiver Logan by Johnson, entering second overtime with the same rules.

In the second overtime Olympians Johnson is picked off in the endzone by Jaguars Washington. Once again the Jaguars rush up the field for a 17-yard game winning field goal, kicker Cuevas misses again to end the second overtime and enter triple overtime.

Triple overtime comes down to two point conversions. The Jaguars score on a lob pass to Jamarei Ashby-Phan. The Olympians look to pass to wide receiver Logan but unfortunately he drops the ball, ending this triple overtime thriller 38-40.

The Southwestern Jaguars came out victorious in this cross town derby.

Fans saw how heated this rivalry could get as after the game Jaguar players were taunting and boasting in front of the Olympian players. Meeting in the middle of the field exchanging words and taunts while trying to get separated by coaches and players.

After the game Olympians Hatcher discussed his thoughts on the team’s energy on the field.

“It was definitely hype because this is a rivalry game,” he said. “I’m from Bakersfield, so coming down to San Diego it felt good to experience a real rivalry game. We definitely had a lot of energy and we were ready.”

Olympians defensive tackle Joey Hiner said that coming from Chula Vista, the game was extra special to him.

“I grew up right across from Southwestern – that’s basically my home college,” he said. “I drove past them this morning and I was just like, we got to win. We had crazy energy coming out and just wanting to dominate and kill every play.”

As much scoring that was involved, the game was very defensive as well. Both defenses prepared and dominated all throughout the game.

The Olympians registered one sack, three forced fumbles, two interceptions, and didn’t allow a single point to the Jaguars in the second half. The Jaguars registered five sacks, one forced fumble, one interception, and seven stops.

It was a back and forth game with heavy defense involved. Mesa College Olympians fall to a 2-3 record for the season, while Southwestern Jaguars fought to continue their undefeated season 5-0.