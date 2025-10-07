Cuyamaca Coyotes put six past the Olympians

City rivals San Diego Mesa College and Cuyamaca College faced off at Merrill Douglas Stadium as Cuyamaca destroyed Mesa 0-6.

The game kicked off with both teams defending as a unit for the first twenty five minutes.

The momentum shifted in the 26′ minute once Olympians goalkeeper Enrique Ramos Jr fouled Coyotes Esteban Salais inside the penalty box and received a yellow card. Coyotes Ali Almaliki scored the penalty to put the Coyotes ahead 0-1.

Olympians Ramos Jr continued to keep making saves to keep his team in the game.

In the 38′ minute, Coyotes Salais scored the second goal of the game to double their lead 0-2.

Before halftime, the Olympians scored an own goal, adding another goal to the Coyotes 0-3 lead.

Four minutes after halftime, Coyotes Luciano Hermosillo scored the fourth goal of the game from a bounce off an Olympian defender.

In the 53′ minute, Coyotes Diego Sanchez Cervantes passed the ball down the middle for Diego Nieves to make it 0-5.

Seven minutes after the fifth goal, Olympians Nathan Morales fouled Coyotes Emiliano Yanez inside the penalty box for the second penalty of the game. Coyotes Josue Franco scored the penalty to make it 0-6.

For the rest of the game the Olympians tried to score a goal, but the Coyotes defense worked as a unit to deny the Olympians from scoring.

The Olympians fall to their fifth loss of the season, while Cuyamaca Coyotes win their 8th game of the season in their impressive season with eight wins, one loss and one tie record.