San Diego Mesa College wins 1-0 over Imperial Valley

The Olympians dominated possession early on, with midfielder Jovany Arcasi and forward Devin McCovy providing aggressive flair and pressure on the Imperial defense.

Olympians goalkeeper Enrique Ramos Jr was presented with tons of challenges within the first half but held up registering several excellent saves, one being a crucial penalty save in the 21’ minute that got the home crowd hyped.

Olympians Ramos Jr kept up his stellar play with consecutive saves, keeping Imperial Valley off the board and the crowd roaring for cheers.

The Olympians got on the board late in the first half when forward Jay Juarez scored a penalty with ten minutes left in the half, giving the Olympians a 1-0 lead.

The final minutes of the first half was a rollercoaster ride, as Olympians Goalkeeper Ramos Jr briefly went down with a head injury but came back out to finish on a high note showing his toughness.

The second half had a slower start with most of the action coming towards the end of the match. Each side was working hard to find scoring chances.

The Olympians saw a number of chances to add to their lead, including another penalty kick from Juarez that hit the post.

Feelings were running hot as the match grew tougher physically, on one play yellow cards were issued to both teams, and a crazy foul call against Olympians Jose Alvarado brought loud yells from the Olympians’ bench.

‘“We all love the guy (Ramos Jr), he keeps in check and is one of the toughest people on the team” said a group of players on the team after the game.

Olympians Ramos Jr remained true to his mission of helping Mesa’s defense with crucial saves during the dying minutes.

The final ten minutes was filled with blurs of activities, with the most aggressive Imperial Valley was all game, keeping the Olympians on their toes, substitutions, and further inputs from the Olympians sideline players as they yelled instructions.

Nonetheless as the final whistle blew the Olympians were victorious beating Imperial Valley 1-0.