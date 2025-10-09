The independent student news site of San Diego Mesa College.

San Diego Mesa College wins 1-0 over Imperial Valley

San Diego Mesa College had an amazing win on Tuesday, with a nice 1-0 victory over Imperial Valley College, pushing their season record to 3 wins, 5 losses, 2 ties. Both teams came into the game eager for a conference victory, and the Olympians asserted themselves early with an attacking first half.
Travelle Pittman and Michael Cabrera Cayetano
October 9, 2025
The Olympians dominated possession early on, with midfielder Jovany Arcasi and forward Devin McCovy providing aggressive flair and pressure on the Imperial defense.

Olympians goalkeeper Enrique Ramos Jr was presented with tons of challenges within the first half but held up registering several excellent saves, one being a crucial penalty save in the 21’ minute that got the home crowd hyped.

Olympians Ramos Jr kept up his stellar play with consecutive saves, keeping Imperial Valley off the board and the crowd roaring for cheers.

The Olympians got on the board late in the first half when forward Jay Juarez scored a penalty with ten minutes left in the half, giving the Olympians a 1-0 lead.

The final minutes of the first half was a rollercoaster ride, as Olympians Goalkeeper Ramos Jr briefly went down with a head injury but came back out to finish on a high note showing his toughness.

The second half had a slower start with most of the action coming towards the end of the match. Each side was working hard to find scoring chances.

The Olympians saw a number of chances to add to their lead, including another penalty kick from Juarez that hit the post.

Feelings were running hot as the match grew tougher physically, on one play yellow cards were issued to both teams, and a crazy foul call against Olympians Jose Alvarado brought loud yells from the Olympians’ bench.

‘“We all love the guy (Ramos Jr), he keeps in check and is one of the toughest people on the team” said a group of players on the team after the game.

Olympians Ramos Jr remained true to his mission of helping Mesa’s defense with crucial saves during the dying minutes.

The final ten minutes was filled with blurs of activities, with the most aggressive Imperial Valley was all game, keeping the Olympians on their toes, substitutions, and further inputs from the Olympians sideline players as they yelled instructions.

Nonetheless as the final whistle blew the Olympians were victorious beating Imperial Valley 1-0.

About the Contributors
Travelle Pittman
Travelle Pittman, Sports Writer

Travelle is a passionate sports writer from Visalia, California. Growing up in a small town, he immersed himself in every sport he could, developing a deep love for the games both on and off the field. From an early age, his mornings were spent listening to sports talk shows, which helped spark a lifelong interest in sports media. His passion for writing began in the third grade during a school project about sports where he was marked down for writing too much, a moment he now considers a defining one in his journey. Since then, he’s combined his love for sports with his natural storytelling ability to share insights, opinions, and commentary that resonate with fellow fans. When he’s not writing or watching games, Travelle enjoys listening to rap music and playing video games. His goal is to bring his unique voice and deep passion for sports to every piece he writes, connecting with readers who share his enthusiasm for the game.

Michael Cabrera Cayetano
Michael Cabrera Cayetano, Sports Editor
California native. I love sports. I support Real Madrid, Manchester United, Seattle Seahawks and LA Dodgers.
