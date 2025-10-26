Olympians sweeps Fresno in dominant three-set victory

San Diego Mesa College women’s volleyball team posted one of its most dominant performances of the season, sweeping Fresno City College in straight sets (25-18, 25-16, 25-12) on Friday evening.

The Olympians controlled the match from the first serve, showing crisp teamwork and relentless offensive pressure.

Olympians outside hitter Maddie Connelly started fast, accumulating a number of kills in the first set as Mesa went up 5-1.

Good setting by Olympians Ruby Ennis and Ella Currie kept Fresno off balance, and Isabella Barrios and Giselle Haugen set the tone at the net with timely blocks on defense.

Fresno caught up at the midpoint of the opening frame before Olympians Mia Lundberg and Connelly answered with back-to-back kills to keep the Olympians in rhythm.

The Olympians capitalized on some service blunders made by Fresno and won the first set 25-18 on Lundberg’s awesome kill.

The second set was more of the same. Olympians Paisley Stednitz came off the bench for a spark, recording a number of kills and an ace during a 6-0 Olympians run that resulted in two Fresno timeouts.

Olympians Ennis had another strong night as server and playmaker, recording an additional ace and a number of assists to help the Olympians capture the set 25-16.

By the third set, the Olympians were firing on all cylinders. Olympians Connelly and Bella Town dominated the attack while Barrios spearheaded a defense that couldn’t be penetrated.

The Olympians bolted out to a 10-4 lead and never let up, shutting out the match 25-12 on a Lundberg kill.

“Our energy was consistent, and we executed the game plan perfectly,” head coach Bobbie Jo Stal said. “The communication and chemistry were exactly what we’ve been working for.”

The win improves the Olympians conference standing and creates momentum with the season reaching its stretch run.

The Olympians’ balanced attack and defensive toughness make them a team to keep an eye on as the playoffs are fast approaching