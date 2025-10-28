Olympians beat Chaffey to win their final home game of the season

San Diego Mesa College Olympians and Chaffey College Panthers faced off at Merrill Douglas Stadium as both teams are looking to end their final three games of the season off strong.

The game kicked off with a defensive first quarter, as both teams failed to score.

In the first play of the second quarter, the Panthers struck first, a 28-yard passing touchdown by quarterback Francisco Villalbazo to wide receiver Theodore Equilang.

The Olympians responded back with a touchdown of their own, a 4-yard passing touchdown by quarterback Reggie Johnson to wide receiver Javon Jordan. Evening up the score 7-7.

Story continues below advertisement

Coming back onto the field after the Olympians touchdown, Panthers Villalbazo is picked off by Olympians defensive back Bradford Tharpe.

The Olympians capitalized on the interception, as they marched down the field for a 3-yard rushing touchdown by running back Derek McClintic.

As halftime neared by, with only nine seconds left, Panthers quarterback Evan Powell connected with wide receiver Justin Benson for a 6-yard passing touchdown to tie the game 14-14.

During the third quarter, the Olympians defense dominated the Panthers offense, keeping them scoreless for the whole quarter.

The Olympians added on to their lead rushing down the field for a 9-yard passing touchdown by Johnson to wide receiver Jay Porter.

With under 2:30 minutes left in the game, Olympians wide receiver Makai Gray-Virgil sprinted down the field for a 70-yard punt return, doubling their lead 28-14.

Just like in the beginning of the second quarter, the Panthers scored in the first play of the fourth quarter, Powell rushed in for a 14-yard rushing touchdown.

After the Panthers scored, their offense got shut down for the rest of the quarter by the Olympians.

The Olympians put the game out of reach with a 40-yard field goal by kicker Joshua Hossmann, to make it 31-21.

The Olympians broke a three game losing streak as they also won their final home game of the season. While the Panthers lose their sixth consecutive game.

The Olympians will play their final two games away at Mt San Jacinto & Riverside. The Panthers will play their final games at home vs Palomar & away at Southwestern.