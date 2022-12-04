OLLEH Sushi Restaurant Review

A new all you can eat restaurant opened up on the streets of Convoy in October. If you are familiar with Convoy or even San Diego in general, you would realize that there aren’t many all you can eat sushi places around here. Olleh Sushi has a variety of options and just like many AYCE restaurants everyone must order either the all you can eat option or a la carte. Their price for all you can eat is $34.99 per/person and an extra $11.99 for their prime menu. Their prime menu consists of sushi with no rice and some soft shell crab options. They also have a 18% gratuity for parties 6 or more. While looking at their menu, not only did they have many sushi and nigiri options, there were some Korean options as well. This was very surprising because normally sushi places are filled with Japanese cuisine since that is where sushi originated from. Some of the items from the menu that stood out were their soy wings, Buffalo wings and corn cheese. They also had some original items, one called Ole Ole which is one of their special rolls that has salmon and yellowtail with crab mix rolled inside, topped with a mango balsamic that adds a very nice refreshing taste. The Ole Ole is recommended if you enjoy salmon, it was also a very nice start to the meal. The other original item was their Ole pizza, this was one of their baked rolls that had a mix of salmon, tuna, and albacore. This baked roll is recommended to those who enjoy tuna and albacore since that was all that could be tasted. It’s also recommended to eat it as soon as it arrives since it is a baked roll, it does not taste as desirable when cooled down. The fish on top became very dry and not as enjoyable. If you are not a huge fan of sushi they also have a mini Udon soup bowl which isn’t very mini if you have a small stomach and a Chicken Teriyaki bowl. Other options are Korean fried chicken and Japanese fried chicken, called Karaage. There are also options such as Gyozas also known as fried dumplings and shrimp tempura. They also have a variety of small salads like the cucumber salad and seaweed salad. Any of these you can always order more of if you are not full yet. Something to highlight is their tuna nigiri, which was very soft and had a nice texture. Another favorite was their mackerel nigiri, unlike a different all you can eat place, the mackerel was moist and not too fishy or oily. If you would like to try something new, the salmon roe nigiri is recommended, it is salmon roe on top of a bed of rice rolled in seaweed. It has a bit of a salty fishy taste but it is just enough. If you enjoy drinking with your friends they have a variety of alcohols and even non-alcoholic beverages. The restaurant was not very busy as it had just opened a couple months ago so seating was very quick. It has a very nice atmosphere and gives off a cozy Japanese restaurant. Overall, it was a very pleasant experience. The service was good and could get better overtime. With the variety of options they have on their menu, the price is pretty good. If you are looking for something new this is the place to check out! You will definitely leave with a full and satisfied belly.