Olympians defeat City in women’s soccer

Sergii Sych, Staff writer
September 27, 2024
Captains team (Sergii Sych)

Mesa’s women’s soccer team defeated San Diego City College in an impressive game on Sept. 20, 5-0.The whistle blew, signaling the start of the game. The game began very dynamically. The ball alternated between one team and the other. The Mesa College team attempted a combination, but it was unsuccessful. The opposing team also launched a few attacks that ended in failure. Without a doubt, two strong teams were competing for the victory on the field.

Woman soccer (Sergii Sych)

In the 23rd minute of the first half, the Mesa College team launched a successful attack and opened the scoring. The opposing team fought desperately, trying to launch a counterattack, but to no avail.
An unsuccessful pass cost them dearly. The Olympians scored the second goal, ending the first half with a score of 2:0.
During the break, the players rested, and the coaches gave instructions by modeling the positions of the players on the board. “In the second half, we need to change our tactical scheme to better control the midfield and create more chances for our forwards,” said head coach Melissa Warner.

A break (Sergii Sych)
The teams took their places on opposite sides of the field. The referee’s whistle signaled the start of the second half. The opposing team fought desperately, but after another attack, the ball ended up in the opponent’s goal. The scoreboard showed a score of 3-0.The San Diego City College team played the ball from midfield and tried to launch a counterattack. After an unsuccessful pass, the ball was back in the possession of Mesa College players. They launched an attack, but the ball went out of bounds, leading to a corner. Everything happened very quickly. The corner was played successfully, and the ball ended up in the opponent’s goal. The score was 4-0.

Corner kick (Sergii Sych)

Another successful possession was executed, and the fifth goal ended up in the opponent’s net. The final whistle blew, signaling the end of the match. The soccer game ended with a score of 5-0 in favor of Mesa College.
This game was one of the best so far this season. The players demonstrated not only skill but also excellent teamwork, which became the key to their confident victory.
Warner, who has led the Mesa College women’s soccer team since 2018, was pleased with the result. “It’s important to focus on preparing for the upcoming games, to correct our mistakes, and continue fighting for top positions in the standings,” said Warner.
Without a doubt, the Mesa College team will continue to showcase their professionalism in future games, as their confident victory is only the beginning of a great journey towards new achievements.

About the Contributor
Sergii Sych
Sergii Sych, Staff Writer
I decided to become a journalist because I have always been interested in how the world functions and how different events affect our lives. Journalism provides an opportunity to research, analyze and talk about important topics that can change society. I strive to help people be informed and understand what is happening around them.
