Olympians defeat City in women’s soccer

Mesa’s women’s soccer team defeated San Diego City College in an impressive game on Sept. 20, 5-0.The whistle blew, signaling the start of the game. The game began very dynamically. The ball alternated between one team and the other. The Mesa College team attempted a combination, but it was unsuccessful. The opposing team also launched a few attacks that ended in failure. Without a doubt, two strong teams were competing for the victory on the field.

In the 23rd minute of the first half, the Mesa College team launched a successful attack and opened the scoring. The opposing team fought desperately, trying to launch a counterattack, but to no avail.

An unsuccessful pass cost them dearly. The Olympians scored the second goal, ending the first half with a score of 2:0.

During the break, the players rested, and the coaches gave instructions by modeling the positions of the players on the board. “In the second half, we need to change our tactical scheme to better control the midfield and create more chances for our forwards,” said head coach Melissa Warner.