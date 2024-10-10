The independent student news site of San Diego Mesa College.

Mesa battles in tough loss

The men’s soccer team suffered defeat to their conference rival, Southwestern College.
Noah Flores, Staff Writer
October 10, 2024
Dominic Jones
San Diego Mesa College and their opponents engage in an intense aerial battle, both teams fighting hard for possession on the field.

 

The San Diego Mesa College men’s soccer team lost 1-0 to Southwestern College on Sept. 27. 

The Olympians fought hard, but it was not enough when the final whistle was blown. The Olympians were dealt their first loss of the regular season.

The Olympians started very strong, the chemistry between the players seemed to improve and they created a lot of chances in the first half. The Olympians needed more than chemistry and lacked finishing against Southwestern. 

IMG_5222
Dominic Jones
The San Diego Mesa College player pushes forward under pressure, looking for a way through the opposition’s defense

As the first half came to an end Mesa and Southwestern were split at 0-0.

As the second half began, Mesa quickly found themselves in trouble when they conceded a goal. Southwestern forward Jose Lopez scored off a defensive error caused by a bad pass from the Olympians’ defense. 

Down 1-0 early in the second half, Mesa found themselves with some work to do. The intensity was rising.

As the game went on the last 20 minutes were combative. Southwestern racked up 4 yellow cards and a red card. 

Mesa kept their cool and kept on pushing towards the goal, they had their opportunities but were not able to capitalize on them

As the game ended, Mesa lost 1-0 to Southwestern.

Head coach Ray Talia stated, “We were not creative in the final third, felt like in other games we created more chances.”

When asked about the defensive error that led to Mesa conceding, Talia said, “I talked to the guys. What can we do to learn from this mistake?”

“We just beat the state finalist 2-1 in our last game,” Talia said, reiterating that they are still a good team.

Talia believes his squad needed to be more confident coming into the game and may have underestimated their opponent. Mesa looks to bounce back from this loss and improve as the season progresses.

San Diego Mesa College huddles together in a moment of unity and focus before taking to the field.

Noah Flores
Noah Flores, Staff Writer
Noah Flores is a Sports Journalism major at San Diego Mesa College. Noah Flores is a second-year student with intentions to transfer to Arizona State University and get his Bachelor's in Sports Journalism. Noah is a first-year Staff Writer for the Mesa Press and looks forward to the tasks and challenges he will face in the 2024 fall semester. Some fun facts about Noah are that he played Basketball and Football in high school and was also a Soccer referee. During his free time, he plays Basketball and listens to music
Dominic Jones
Dominic Jones, Photo/Multimedia Editor
Meet Dominic Jones, the visual mastermind behind The Mesa Press. As the Photo/Multimedia Editor, Dominic turns stories into captivating visual experiences, blending traditional journalism with cutting-edge digital techniques. With a background in freelance photography and videography, he’s on a mission to make every shot legendary. When he’s not behind the lens, he’s busy dreaming up the next big thing in multimedia storytelling.
