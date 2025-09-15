The independent student news site of San Diego Mesa College.

Olympians Lose 24-21 Nail-Biter to Citrus College

Despite strong performances from McClintic and Bassler, the Olympians let a second-half lead slip away and fall to 1-2 on the season.
Travelle Pittman, Sports Writer
September 15, 2025

Mesa was on the board first on the game’s opening drive when quarterback Reggie Johnson connected with wide receiver Troy Bassler for a 7-yard score. A controversial call happened late into the second quarter as LB Cooper Mau was ejected from the game and called for targeting on a hit in the redzone. Citrus scored in the second quarter when RB Keyonn Chatmann broke through for an 8-yard rushing touchdown but Mesa responded as Derrick McClintic ran in a 7-yard touchdown to give the Olympians a 14-7 lead going into halftime.

A cheer from the crowd comes before the 3rd quarter as the hit that got Cooper Mau ejected was deemed legal and he was allowed to return back to the game. The Citrus offense came alive after the break, with quarterback Brian Salazar finding Jojo Enriquez for a 12-yard touchdown to even the score at 14-14. With about 4  minutes left in the 3rd quarter Cooper Mau gets an interception on QB Bryan Salazar but they could not capitalize on the situation. Mesa brought in quarterback Tyson Line, who hit Bassler for a 6-yard touchdown (his second of the game) to put Mesa back in front, 21-14.

But Citrus wouldn’t go away, as Salazar found Jalen Thompson for a 24-yard touchdown to tie the game at 21-21. The Owls then took the lead late in the third quarter, as kicker Alex Hernandez connected on a 31-yard field goal to give Citrus its first lead, 24-21.

The Mesa offense had chances late, but four missed field goals proved costly. The Olympians outgained Citrus 411 yards to 312 and won the time of possession battle, but couldn’t come away with the win. Mesa drops to 1-2 on the season, while Citrus improves to 2-1.

McClintic was the workhorse for the Mesa ground game, tallying 116 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries, while fellow running back Devin Cerda added 73 yards. Johnson and Line combined for two passing scores (both to Bassler), who finished with six receptions for 60 yards.

Salazar went off for Citrus, finishing with 252 yards and two touchdowns. Citrus Wide receiver Cameron Bateman had nine catches for  128 yards.

 

 

About the Contributor
Travelle Pittman
Travelle Pittman, Sports Writer

Travelle is a passionate sports writer from Visalia, California. Growing up in a small town, he immersed himself in every sport he could, developing a deep love for the games both on and off the field. From an early age, his mornings were spent listening to sports talk shows, which helped spark a lifelong interest in sports media. His passion for writing began in the third grade during a school project about sports where he was marked down for writing too much, a moment he now considers a defining one in his journey. Since then, he’s combined his love for sports with his natural storytelling ability to share insights, opinions, and commentary that resonate with fellow fans. When he’s not writing or watching games, Travelle enjoys listening to rap music and playing video games. His goal is to bring his unique voice and deep passion for sports to every piece he writes, connecting with readers who share his enthusiasm for the game.

