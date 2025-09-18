Say Goodbye to Oscar, He Is Being Sent Home

In Nov. 2020, Oscar was 5 months old and 500 pounds when Oscar arrived at Mesa. But will now be sent on his way to a farm sanctuary in Los Angeles. Janelle Davis is an overlooker for the Veterinary Technology Program.

“Our students learn hands-on skills with animals, and for Oscar, it’s mostly husbandry—nutrition, feeding, and keeping his enclosure clean.” Davis explained.

So for people who want to be veterinarians for a future job can join.

Originally, Oscar came from a 4-H program that sent animals to schools to be taken care of until reaching the weight goal. Before, he would’ve been sold off to the market for edible meat production until the Veterinary Technology Program swooped in and saved him.

“He’s never been aggressive, always well-behaved around people. When he was smaller, students even learned how to halter and lead him around the facility.” Davis recalled.

Over the last five years, he has been comfortable since day one. He has grown four times more than when he first arrived. Now reaching 18,000 pounds. A huge presence but friendly overall. And now it is his final days with us at Mesa. In which he will be transported to Farm Sanctuary.

“Farm Sanctuary fights the disastrous effects of animal agriculture on animals, the environment, social justice, and public health through rescue, education, and advocacy.” Farm Sanctuary stated on their website.

They have one settled in New York. “It’s a good outcome for him.” Davis said. He will now be with other animals safe from being marketed.

So far, they don’t know if another cow will take his place. But Davis wouldn’t mind if it was another species for the students to learn husbandry.

So say goodbye to Oscar, but don’t be sad, for he is going to a better place. And it will be a new opportunity for another animal to be saved. This is one of those situations where saying goodbye is a good thing. It may be the end of an era, but a beginning for more.