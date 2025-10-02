Musical roadmap: Mesa College hosts Bora Jang and her jazz quartet to pay homage to South Korea in song

Mesa College hosted a quartet this Wednesday, and it was absolutely beautiful. Led by Bora Jang and her piano, the group presented an outstanding jazz performance including classics, like pieces by Miles Davis to Wes Montgomery, to beautifully abstract original pieces by each of the quartet members.

Each of the songs was eloquently played, which was extremely impressive due to how long the band has been playing together.

“We’ve only just begun playing about ten days ago,” said Jang after the performance.

Dr. N. Scott Robinson – the composer and percussionist – followed up by mentioning how jazz gives you a more flexible approach, and how playing with other jazz musicians is like having a conversation through each of your instruments.

“If there’s a good social vibe, the music could be good tooI… it’s rare if the group gets along and nobody can play together,.” said Dr Robinson.

The other two members included Gedeon Deák on the acoustic bass and Josias Miguel on the tenor saxophone. Miguel served to harmonize with Jang on songs such as “Work Song”, where they ping-ponged the main chorus to each other. Deák enhanced the sound and rhythm throughout the performance with his bass, leaving the audience with no choice but to bop their heads in unison.

The trust each musician built within one another allowed for improvisation to run smoothly, even with originally composed pieces. Jang’s background – musically and personally – is based on her South Korean origin. Her songs carried such strong emotions of nostalgia, and even a sort of dreamlike feeling. Even with such a personal feeling, her trust in her fellow quartet members allowed for her feelings to be put beautifully into song.

This is because jazz is all about active listening. The abstract patterns and sequences that are already learned are put into place and it’s up to each other to see how each will respond.

“The tune has a structure,” said Dr. Robinson.

He continues comparing improv to the mental roadmap from your house to Mesa College; that even when you get lost, you already know your way home.

“… and if something goes wrong, we go back to the structure, so it’s a real opportunity to improvise and to see what happens, you know?,” said Dr Robinson

Jang graduated from Mesa about eight years ago, and is currently working on her masters degree on jazz piano. She also has an album coming out , the date is soon to be announced on her website at borajang.com



Flyers of weekly Recital Hour at San Diego Mesa College (Anasofia, 2025)

Stay up to date on upcoming music recitals at San Diego Mesa College, with new performances hosted every Wednesday at 3 pm. Next week on Oct. 8th, Mesa will host a swing jazz recital presented by the Downbeat Big Band. Don’t miss out!