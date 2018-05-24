Visit Cafe Sevilla for a Spanish experience in San Diego

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

If you’re in search for a little getaway in your own city, look no further than Cafe Sevilla in downtown San Diego!

Upon entrance, the large ceilings and dim lights suggest a higher-end vibe, but is relaxed by the creative Spanish artwork and theme. Upon perusing the menu, it’s apparent they take the spices and culture of Spain very seriously.

This menu is chalk-full of interesting options including delicious tapas, sausage, fish, ceviche and more. As a bonus, many nights of the week feature local artists to the theme of Spanish classical and energetic music. However, the motherload meal for two, entitled “A Journey Through Spain” is a fivecourse meal covering the whole range of the menu allowing just as it advertises, a culinary trip through Spain. There are plenty of options to choose from in this meal, including various devices, flatbreads, short ribs, and the heavenly Paella Valencia. This highly recommended menu item has mussels, clams, calamari, shrimp, prawns, chicken, and grilled sausage over a bed of rice served on a searing hot pan. This dish paired with a glass of the sangria blanca will have you believing you’re in Spain.

Not to mention the fantastic craft Sangria that feels like a Spanish grandmother’s secret recipe. Unexpected hints of cinnamon and large apple slices weigh the drink into its flavor with masterful expertise.

The service is admirable and extremely attentive! They have many options for sangria, cocktails, and champagne. They also have their own happy hour all day until 5 p.m., which is $3 off selected items and drinks. With three locations in San Diego, Riverside, and Long Beach, you cannot miss this unexpected gem of a restaurant.

This restaurant is recommended to anyone who has the money to spend on this slightly pricey eatery, and someone who wants a truly unique dining experience.