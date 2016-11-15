Quiet Neighborhood Stunned by Swat Standoff
Caitlyn Landi-Bishop, Staff Writer • December 16, 2016
Residents on Mount Saint Helens Dr. located in Clairemont, San Diego had a terrifying night as a resident, Hayden Gerson, 33, assaulted police officers and a standoff with SWAT took place. Around 9:00 p.m. on Monday Dec. 12, two police officers were alerted to a domestic violence call on Mount Saint Helens Dr. This was a result of Hayden Gerson’s... Read more »
Dec 16
Black Student Leadership Symposia
Tatyana Ratcliff, Staff Writer
Black Student Leadership Symposia On Friday, December 9, 2016 in MC 211 A & B, a Black Student Leadership Symposia took place. This event was put... Read More »
Dec 16
Tatyana Ratcliff, Staff Writer
On September 21, 2016 inside classroom I4-311, the Umoja Community Mesa Academy Program presented a panel called “Real Talk”. Professor, Academic advisor... Read More »
Dec 14
Smoke emergency interrupts finals week
Marcel E Anderson, Editor-in-Chief
Due to an electrical malfunction in a cargo elevator, San Diego Mesa College's Learning Resource Center (LRC) was closed on Tuesday Dec. 13. The building... Read More »
Dec 13
Great Barrier Reef Color Bleaching Epidemic
Caitlyn Landi-Bishop, Staff Writer
The Great Barrier Reef is one of the world’s greatest treasures, but also seems to have suffered tragically with its greatest Color Bleaching epidemic... Read More »
Dec 9
Protesters keep up the pressure to halt construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline
Becca Partida Montes, Staff Writer
On April 1, 2016, LaDonna Brave Bull Allard, a Standing Rock Sioux historian, allowed the first of the Dakota Access Pipeline protesters to set up camp tepee... Read More »
Dec 8
Should Celebrities Be Involved in Politics?
Ian Caffarel, Staff Writer
This past fall, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick made headlines for protesting the National Anthem at games, to protest treatment of blacks across the nation. H... Read More »
Dec 16
December 16, 2016
It’s “Almost Christmas”: Movie Review
December 16, 2016
The Electoral College: The Final Story of the Election Year
December 15, 2016
The repercussions of relocation: Animosity towards Kevin Durant
Will Gorka, Writer/Photographer
Kevin Durant shook up the landscape of the NBA this summer when he decided to abandon his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates to join forces with Stephen Curry and the Golden... Read More »
Dec 12
Mesa 2016 fall sports season in review
December 6, 2016
Dominant season for Mesa Women’s Soccer is far from over
November 15, 2016
NFL fumbles another domestic violence case
November 15, 2016
