The Mesa Press

Quiet Neighborhood Stunned by Swat Standoff

Caitlyn Landi-Bishop, Staff Writer • December 16, 2016

Residents on Mount Saint Helens Dr. located in Clairemont, San Diego had a terrifying night as a resident,  Hayden Gerson, 33, assaulted police officers and a standoff with SWAT took place. Around 9:00 p.m. on Monday Dec. 12, two police officers were alerted to a domestic violence call on Mount Saint Helens Dr. This was a result of Hayden Gerson’s... Read more »

Quiet Neighborhood Stunned by Swat Standoff

Quiet Neighborhood Stunned by Swat Standoff

Caitlyn Landi-Bishop, Staff Writer

Residents on Mount Saint Helens Dr. located in Clairemont, San Diego had a terrifying night as a resident,  Hayden Gerson, 33, assaulted police officers...  Read More »

Dec 16

Black Student Leadership Symposia

Black Student Leadership Symposia

Tatyana Ratcliff, Staff Writer

Black Student Leadership Symposia On Friday, December 9, 2016 in MC 211 A & B, a Black Student Leadership Symposia took place. This event was put...  Read More »

Dec 16

Real Talk: Realization

Real Talk: Realization

Tatyana Ratcliff, Staff Writer

On September 21, 2016 inside classroom I4-311, the Umoja Community Mesa Academy Program presented a panel called “Real Talk”. Professor, Academic advisor...  Read More »

Dec 14

Smoke emergency interrupts finals week

Smoke emergency interrupts finals week

Marcel E Anderson, Editor-in-Chief

Due to an electrical malfunction in a cargo elevator, San Diego Mesa College's Learning Resource Center (LRC) was closed on Tuesday Dec. 13. The building...  Read More »

Dec 13

Great Barrier Reef Color Bleaching Epidemic

Great Barrier Reef Color Bleaching Epidemic

Caitlyn Landi-Bishop, Staff Writer

The Great Barrier Reef is one of the world’s greatest treasures, but also seems to have suffered tragically with its greatest Color Bleaching epidemic...  Read More »

Dec 9

Protesters keep up the pressure to halt construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline

Protesters keep up the pressure to halt construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline

Becca Partida Montes, Staff Writer

On April 1, 2016, LaDonna Brave Bull Allard, a Standing Rock Sioux historian, allowed the first of the Dakota Access Pipeline protesters to set up camp tepee...  Read More »

Dec 8

View All »

The Mesa Press

The Mesa Press

Should Celebrities Be Involved in Politics?

Ian Caffarel, Staff Writer

This past fall, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick made headlines for protesting the National Anthem at games, to protest treatment of blacks across the nation. H...  Read More »

Dec 16

College life

College life

December 16, 2016

It’s “Almost Christmas”: Movie Review

It’s “Almost Christmas”: Movie Review

December 16, 2016

The Electoral College: The Final Story of the Election Year

December 15, 2016

View All »

The repercussions of relocation: Animosity towards Kevin Durant

Will Gorka, Writer/Photographer

Kevin Durant shook up the landscape of the NBA this summer when he decided to abandon his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates to join forces with Stephen Curry and the Golden...  Read More »

Dec 12

Mesa 2016 fall sports season in review

Mesa 2016 fall sports season in review

December 6, 2016

Dominant season for Mesa Women’s Soccer is far from over

Dominant season for Mesa Women’s Soccer is far from over

November 15, 2016

NFL fumbles another domestic violence case

NFL fumbles another domestic violence case

November 15, 2016

View All »

Features

The independent student news site of San Diego Mesa College.