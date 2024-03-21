The independent student news site of San Diego Mesa College.

Bats a-blazing: Mesa trounces Grossmont

David J. Bohnet, Sports and Features Editor
March 21, 2024
Teams shake hands as Mesa beats Grossmont 9-0 at home on March 13, 2024

In a display of offensive prowess, the Mesa softball team (12-7), beat Grossmont (2-15), 9-0 at home to level up in conference play (3-1). Charlotte Gonzalez had three hits and Chloe Wilson went 3-3, with three RBIs. The team ended up scoring nine runs on 12 hits collectively.

Mesa pitcher Aribella Farrell went 5 innings, allowing 3 hits, and no runs in a 9-0 victory vs. Grossmont. (David J. Bohnet)

Offense wasn’t the only thing clicking. On the defensive side, standout freshman pitcher Aribella Farrell was near perfect, pitching all five innings, giving up only three hits, and striking out three Grossmont batters.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Olympians got right to work in the first inning, scoring on a single by Wilson, the first of three she would have by the game’s end. The team wouldn’t stop there. Mesa scored every inning, piling up the runs in this mid-season conference matchup. Farrell, the starter and lights-out pitcher for Mesa, has started 12 games this season, and has an 8-4 winning record. She has one shutout and seven complete games. The Olympians will need continued standout performances and sustained first-rate pitching to reach their goals and deliver a conference title to San Diego Mesa.

WHATS NEXT

“Our goal is to win a conference title,” sophomore Avery Bark declared. The team is 3-1 in Pacific Coast Athletic Conference play, one game back from the leader, Palomar, who they played back on March 8, losing 8-0. With eight PCAC games to come, they will need more of this offensive dominance to keep pace and secure their goals in the 2024 softball season. Later in the week, the Olympians dropped both games versus a tough Mt. San Antonio team, but will look to rebound when they resume conference play against San Diego City College and a rematch versus Palomar. 

The women’s softball team schedule is available here, and game day reminders are posted on the major social media sites. The team loves having the stands filled and head coach Jaclyn Guidi echoed that sentiment saying that “we’re the team to watch.” 

The Mesa College women’s softball team cheering from their dugout. (David J. Bohnet)
About the Contributor
David J. Bohnet, Features/Sports Editor
David J. Bohnet is proud to be a part of the Mesa Press as the Features and Sports Editor. He hopes to shed light on important news and happenings around Mesa College and San Diego through his writing and photography.  He has a BFA from the University of Utahs' Actors Training program and is looking toward a masters in Journalism and Media Studies. David is hoping to feature the arts, sports, and entertainment with the occasional opinion piece. Stay tuned!

