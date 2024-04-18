The independent student news site of San Diego Mesa College.

Mesa college extends a helping hand to student parents

Paris Wilson, Staff Writer
April 18, 2024
The+library+resource+center+hosted+a+pop-up+event+to+highlight+the+array+of+resources+accessible+to+students.
The library resource center hosted a pop-up event to highlight the array of resources accessible to students.

Mesa College announced the opening of the Family Resource Center, a valuable addition aimed at supporting both students and parents. The center held its soft opening during the first week of April.

Situated in the Library Resource Center (LRC 113) on the first floor, the Family Resource Center provides a designated area where parents can study without having to be apart from their children. This initiative is geared towards fostering an environment conducive to both learning and family bonding. The facility operates from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., although these hours may vary depending on the semester.

The FRC is currently operational, but improvements are underway with plans to be fully completed by summer. In support of this initiative, staff and faculty are encouraged to contribute gently-used or new toys, books, and family-friendly products that can be utilized within the center. These donations will help to provide a positive FRC experience for students and parents alike.

Vanessa Ortega, who has been with SDCCD since 2007, is currently employed at the center. She recently joined the Mesa College team and is contributing her expertise to the operations of the center. She explained the process for student parents who want to use the resource center: parents are expected to fill out a check-in form and stay present with their child the whole time they are in the center. FRC workers  will provide snacks and refreshments free of cost.

Ortega brimmed with enthusiasm and optimism at the prospect of the new addition to the campus. When discussing the significance of family care on campus, Ortega emphasized that “it’s crucial for students who are parents to have access to resources and support here on campus. Balancing studies with parenting responsibilities is challenging, but here they can work on assignments while still being present for their children.”

Resources for student parents are important on campus because they address the unique challenges and needs faced by these individuals. Having a support network of fellow student parents can be invaluable.

All students are encouraged to utilize this beneficial resource. Whether seeking a quiet space for study or wishing to spend quality time with their child while working, the Family Resource Center is available to assist.

About the Contributor
Paris Wilson
Paris Wilson, Staff Writer
Introducing our newest staff writer and social media editor for the Mesa Press: Meet Paris! In her free time she loves to explore San Diego's best restaurants, enjoy the Gaslamp nightlife and has a keen eye for art. Currently pursuing her studies with a focus on public relations, Paris is already mapping out her future endeavors. She has her sights set on transferring to San Diego State University to further her education in Fall 2024! Paris hopes that one day she can open her own public relations firm and create a blog and aims to spark conversations and drive positive change.    

The Mesa Press

The independent student news site of San Diego Mesa College.
