Springing into action: A look at this season’s sports teams

The early months of the year are typically a time for transition in the sports world at Mesa College. With the fall sports season in the books, springtime brings a host of exciting teams ready to compete for their respective championships. The spring sports include the reigning beach volleyball champions, who are looking for their third consecutive championship, a ranked badminton team, baseball, softball, track and field, men’s volleyball, and a multitude of men’s and women’s track and field athletes, ready to compete in a myriad of events. Here is an overview of each team’s progress as they set out on their 2024 championship quest:

Baseball

Spring is in the air, and for many, it’s a time to return to America’s favorite pastime. This year’s baseball season is well underway and currently has a record of 9-7 overall and 0-2 in conference play. The head coach of the Mesa baseball team is Jake Portugal, who is in his second year in this position. A former Mesa baseball captain from 2010 to 2012, Portugal has been with the team in some coaching capacity since 2014. Two new assistants, Isaiah Nunez and Pat Capone, add to the returning coaching staff; Trevin Esquerra, Steve Pryor, and Jake Rico, who all look to improve on last year’s 13-27 campaign. Early in the season, the team had dominant wins against Compton (12-2) and Antelope Valley (21-12) but are currently on a three-game losing streak. The team will look to rebound and lean on the arm of pitcher Cameron Goffar, who has 29 strikeouts in five starts, as well as the bat of Isaiah Gomez, who leads the team with a .391 batting average.

Softball

The San Diego Mesa softball team is looking to improve on last year’s playoff run where the team finished 19-15 overall. That record was good for second place in conference, but ended abruptly in a first-round loss to Mt. San Antonio. Head coach Jaclyn Guidi has been at the post since 2009 and believes in running a positive goal-oriented softball program. She is supported by the team’s head associate coach, Nicole Dall, and assistant coach Andrea Wright. The team is off to a hot start with wins in their first four games, and is currently 10-4 overall. That includes one dominant win over crosstown rival City College, where the team had seven players with multiple hits and included a six-run final inning, ending the game with a 12-3 victory. The team has 10 incoming freshmen and will look to them to contribute immediately as the Olympians begin conference play.

Women’s Beach Volleyball

The women’s beach volleyball team is the defending Pacific Coast Athletic Conference Champions and remains undefeated through six games. These include dominating wins against Desert, Long Beach, and El Camino. Head coach Kim Lester is in her fifteenth year and also holds the assistant athletic director title here at Mesa. Her assistant coaching staff includes Bobbie Jo Stall, Flavia Virgili, and Sarah Savoca. As the team moves into conference play, they will look to principal players Emily Eltrich and Victoria Goff. Both were named to the 2023 Beach Volleyball All-Conference Team as freshmen, part of an eight-player contingent who were recognized from Mesa College. The Olympians look to defend their undefeated conference record from 2023 and bring home a third consecutive conference championship.

Men’s Volleyball

The men’s volleyball team began this season on a mission to erase the memory of last year’s playoff exit and start 2024 with a bang. The team is 10-3 overall and are entering conference play ranked #2 in the state. Head coach David Proffitt has been at the post since 2017 and is no stranger to San Diego Mesa, as he was the assistant women’s coach in 2014 for three seasons. His assistant coach is Lindsey Olhausen-Scott. The team is averaging 11.80 kills, 2.36 blocks, and 12.11 digs per set. Freshman Ethan Hornyak and sophomore Ricardo Lorja lead the team with 10 service aces through 13 games. The Olympians hope to continue stacking wins and earn a championship in the Pacific West Conference.

Track and Field

The men’s and women’s track and field teams are off to the races and have high hopes for the upcoming season. The teams are led by Mesa College Director of Track and Field and Cross Country, Sean Ricketts, who has been at the post since 2017. He has an array of coaches at his disposal that have brought multiple state championships, in both men’s and women’s events, home to Mesa. More recently, the team had a strong showing at the RCC Early Bird Invitational finishing second overall with 190 points, where multiple State ‘A’ marks were achieved. Athletes from both the men’s and women’s teams competed in the 2024 NJCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships on March 1, where Mesa had two women with top-five finishes. Taylor Jacobs finished fourth in the 600-meter dash, with a time of 1:32.08 and Maliyah Ross finished second in the pentathlon with a score of 3524, only 123 points from first place. Next up is the RCC invitational in Riverside.

Badminton

Last but certainly not least is the dominating badminton team, which is already 3-0, with wins over De Anza, San Diego City, and Compton. The team is comprised of nine players who compete in singles and are paired up in doubles matches. Head coach June Andrews believes in maximizing the potential of every student-athlete while ensuring they enjoy the journey. Her assistant coach is Thai Lay. Leaders on the team include Megan Nguyen who is returning for her sophomore year after winning the state doubles championship last year. She will be paired with Mylene Keophaseut as they look to bring another championship back to Mesa College.