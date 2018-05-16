Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

“Invasion of privacy” appears to be a popular trend this spring.

First, the Facebook three-way with Cambridge Analytica and the American people. Then, Cardi B’s brand-new, hit album. Facebook stock dropped nearly 5 percent (losing over 70 million in market value), while Cardi B skyrocketed to Billboard Top 100.

Headlines like “Cardi B’s ‘Invasion of Privacy’ is as studious as it is bombastic” and “Cardi B is a New Rap Celebrity Loyal to Rap’s Old Rules on ‘Invasion of Privacy’” praise her ability to capture energy as well as adhere to traditional rap techniques.

“Invasion of Privacy”–a Latin-R&B-soul-rap-trap hybrid of sorts–certainly deserves recognition for its diverse range of genres. The 13-track album features Migos, Chance the Rapper, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Kehlani, 21 Savage, YG, and SZA.

While “Invasion of Privacy” is undoubtedly a smashing success (it was certified gold the day of its release), the album definitely has its critics. But even if you’re a classics-junkie or a “strictly-60s” baby boomer, it’s difficult to simply discredit “Invasion” as trash music. Perhaps, with the Cardi fan-base, there’s less of a focus on the lyrics themselves, and more of an appreciation for her history and delivery.

These compositions may not appear particularly complex or insightful to the average listener, (at least initially), but they speak to her journey from Belcalis Almanzar to Cardi B. This is a woman whose resume spans grocery cashier to stripper to Grammy-nominated rapper.

Cardi’s vocals are audacious and valiant. And, the concept behind the album is, above all else, honest. It is an unapologetic celebration of defiance, resilience in the face of adversity; it is an anthem for female empowerment.

Cardi B is no underdog or one-hit-wonder; she’s put in work to get where she is, and “Invasion of Privacy” makes it clear she’s staying there.