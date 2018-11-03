‘Making a Murderer’ leaves fans hanging again

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

After eager fans and viewers patiently waited for 3 years, “Making a Murderer” returns to Netflix and picks up right where it left off. This docuseries first debuted in 2015 as a Netflix original directed by Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos. The show grabbed people’s attention and was quickly spread all over social media.

The first part of “Making a Murder” follows the life of Steven Avery and explains how he was wrongfully convicted of rape and after 18 years, he was released from prison. Later in 2005, he is once again imprisoned for the murder of Teresa Halbach.

Part two of “Making a Murder” opens up with all the criticism it received from the first part. The show then explains why they left out important information and it almost defends itself as to why they only focused of Avery’s side of the story. The show gives an invitation for the cristics to give it another chance.

This time the document focuses more on the family and how hard it has been to have hope in seeing Avery and Dassey released. It’s a very emotional ride where hopes go up and then is followed by disappointment.

The introduction of Avery’s new attorney Katherine Zelder is one many have been anticipated as she had promised on her social media that they had new evidence and testing to bring Avery a new trial. Zelder brings in new experts, technology and even new suspects that were never looked into that will leave viewers on the edge of their seat.

The show also follows up with Brendan Dassey who was also convicted of second-degree murder. However, his new post-conviction lawyers, Laura Nirider and Steven Drizin, focus on showing that Dassey has a lower IQ than most people and that he was coerced into confessing under pressure.

Although it is clear that the case has not brought any justice to Avery or Dassey, the documentary almost starts new and gives a new perspective to part one.

Frustration, tears and a feeling of hope is what part two of “Making a Murderer” brings. Fans will have to wait several years more to see what will happen with all this new information, or to see if there is any chance of justice for Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey.