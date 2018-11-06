The Mesa Press

Menu

There’s nothing to hate about ‘The Hate U Give’

Starr+%28Amandla+Stenberg%29+and+Khalil+%28Algee+Smith%29+reconnect+at+a+party+in+their+neighborhood.+
Starr (Amandla Stenberg) and Khalil (Algee Smith) reconnect at a party in their neighborhood.

Starr (Amandla Stenberg) and Khalil (Algee Smith) reconnect at a party in their neighborhood.

MCT Campus

MCT Campus

Starr (Amandla Stenberg) and Khalil (Algee Smith) reconnect at a party in their neighborhood.

Mayra Figueroa Vazquez, Editor-in-Chief
November 6, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tupac’s iconic THUG LIFE tattoo and his impactful activism is a huge theme in this cinematic story. Directed by George Tillman Jr., “The Hate You Give” follows the life of a young black girl named Starr Carter, played by Amandla Stenberg, who find herself stuck between the black and white worlds around her.

The first scene in the movie features  Starr and her brother Seven, played by Lamar Johnson, as they are sitting in the dining room table getting “the talk” from their father Maverick, played by Russell Hornsby. This talk is not regarding the birds and the bees like most children receive, but rather the talk young black people get to try and ensure their survival when they encounter a cop. Hornsby’s performance in this scene perfectly delivers the impactfulness of this situation and sets up the movie’s depiction of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Starr’s character development is was a long cringy battle with a fake portrayal of a modern day teenager, but as the movie progresses following her battle to be an advocate and a voice in this movement you see her maturity surface. Stenberg believably plays a young girl who griefs the lost life of her friend and doesn’t quite understand why this is happening.

Screenwriter, Audrey Wells, doesn’t fail to capture the opinions of both sides of this conflict and the unwillingness for either side to communicate with one another. This gives the audience a chance to learn for themselves why this situation has gotten out of hand.

Towards the end of the film the THUG LIFE theme comes back full circle. As Tupac said, “the hate u give little infants fucks everybody,” meaning that generation after generation children are unknowingly taught to hate the other side. “The hate WE give” as the movie states is the reason this problem continues. This film brilliantly acknowledges that this issue isn’t one sided. This is not just the white cop’s fault or the victim’s faultthis matter is not black and white.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Mayra Figueroa Vazquez, Co Editor-In-Chief
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • There’s nothing to hate about ‘The Hate U Give’

    Culture

    #MeToo Brings Justice to Survivors

  • There’s nothing to hate about ‘The Hate U Give’

    News

    Mesa College Targeted by Signature Gatherers

  • There’s nothing to hate about ‘The Hate U Give’

    climate

    California continues to burn while nearing end of the year

  • There’s nothing to hate about ‘The Hate U Give’

    Culture

    Mesa offers assistance for students in need

  • There’s nothing to hate about ‘The Hate U Give’

    News

    Wildfires leave Northern California Communities in Ruins

  • There’s nothing to hate about ‘The Hate U Give’

    News

    St. Louis up in Arms

  • News

    Chancellor’s Forum Reveals News About Enrollment, No Budget Cuts.

  • There’s nothing to hate about ‘The Hate U Give’

    Culture

    “It,” the horror remake that finally floats

  • There’s nothing to hate about ‘The Hate U Give’

    News

    Trump administration rescinds DACA, hundreds rally to defend program

  • News

    Women survivors share their stories

Home
There’s nothing to hate about ‘The Hate U Give’