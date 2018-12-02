Winter brings fun holiday festivities to San Diego

Enjoy Mission Bay Christmas Boat Parade of Lights. Stroll through Old Town for their annual Christmas Celebration. Or settle in Julian for a day, to enjoy their famous apple pie or hot apple cider.

Enjoy Mission Bay Christmas Boat Parade of Lights. Stroll through Old Town for their annual Christmas Celebration. Or settle in Julian for a day, to enjoy their famous apple pie or hot apple cider.

Enjoy Mission Bay Christmas Boat Parade of Lights. Stroll through Old Town for their annual Christmas Celebration. Or settle in Julian for a day, to enjoy their famous apple pie or hot apple cider.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Winter is officially here in San Diego. Neighborhoods throughout San Diego are decorating their homes with Christmas lights, yard décor, along with preparing gifts for the holiday season.

‘Tis the season when families are brought together to ensue holiday traditions celebrating special events in parks and areas all over San Diego. On Dec. 8 starting at 6 p.m. from the Quivira Basin, over 100 vessels will be decked out with Christmas décor that will sail around Mission Bay for the annual Mission Bay Christmas Boat Parade of Lights. This free event is fitting for a night out with the family, where people can enjoy their favorite coffee or hot cocoa during this fun holiday boat show.

Another annual holiday event is celebrating its 68th year of hosting the Old Town Las Posadas Christmas celebration. On Dec. 12, locals can find the state park to be decorated for the holiday season.

Everyone is invited to gather and watch a reenactment of the biblical story of Mary and Joseph search for a birthplace for baby Jesus. This tradition is an all-day entertainment, filled with fun activities, craft making and live music starting from 1p.m. Locals are invited to start the candlelit procession at 5p.m. followed by a live nativity tableau in front of Casa de Estudillo. The Los Posadas event is for free.

If your feeling like taking a day-trip outside of the city, Julian is known to draw people in for some of their famous pie’s and hot apple cider at the Julian Pie Company bakeshop. The small town also features its holiday spirits with Christmas costumed carolers until early January. Visitors can also enjoy a personal chauffeur to several homes that are decorated in the town. For the holiday home tour event, people are welcome to meet at the Community United Methodist Church of Julian at 9a.m. and 1p.m on Dec. 7.