Dharma Center – a meditation haven on the beach

Tucked away in the heart of Ocean Beach, is a quaint meditation haven known as, Dharma Center. It first originated in 1998, opening its doors to the local community and surrounding area of San Diego. Its founders were taught under Rama-Dr. Frederick Lenz, an American Buddhist, who formed his own teaching lineage back in the 20th century.

Dharma Center is a volunteer-based organization that offers guided meditation and often meditation retreats. Jenna Sundell, who also goes by her spiritual name – Turiya, is one of the original founders and an original student of Rama. Jenna has dedicated her time to teaching meditation since 1994.

She continues to teach and open her doors to anyone wanting to learn more about meditation and for those that are looking to deepen their meditation practice. Research has shown that meditation may positively help alter the brain and body to promote a healthier lifestyle. Some individuals that suffer from mental health issues, such as anxiety or depression, have revealed positive benefits from practicing meditation.

Meditation can also increase social connection and emotional intelligence, helping you to feel more connected to people and less isolated. Furthermore, some may find that mediation works like a filter for your mind. It helps you realize that you don’t have to be a slave to your own thought patterns. When you practice meditation, you learn to control your thoughts and clear out all the junk, allowing space for a better perspective.

If you are looking to further your practice or don’t know exactly how to begin to learn to meditate, allow yourself the opportunity to learn through a guided meditation series with one of the Dharma centers teachers.

Dharma Center is open throughout the week, including some weekends, offering six meditation classes with assorted styles and techniques. The center provides seats and meditation cushions, automatically welcoming you to have a comfortable experience.

The times range from a 30-minute seated meditation to a full 60-minutes. You don’t have to worry about being new, or lasting the full length of class, you can attend a session and sit for as long as you like. You will find Jenna, along with a diversity of experienced teachers, dedicating their time and space to help those that are looking to practice mindfulness.

Dharma center is located walking steps from Ocean Beach Pier, right next door to South Beach Bar & Grill. To learn more about their practice and schedule – visit their online website at www.dharmacenter.com.