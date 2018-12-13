How to get away this break without breaking the bank

As winter break approaches, many are probably looking for ways to get away on a college student budget. There are so many ways to get away with your friends without breaking the bank. Groupon is a great website to utilize when looking for cheap deals on practically everything.

Currently, Groupon has deals on vacations to numerous destinations. All of their deals include discounts from 25% to 70% off. The Great Wolf Lodge in Anaheim, California is currently 61% off. A two night stay with 2 queen beds, a sofa and daily water park wristbands for six people is currently $125, making this cheap staycation approximately $21 a person. The indoor waterpark features a lot of attractions for everyone in the group.

For a more less family oriented vacation, the Hooters Casino Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada is currently listing rooms for two people for $18 a night. Grouping up in groups of two is beneficial for safety reasons and is a very cheap option for a getaway to vegas.

If you want to save on gas, food, and all the other expenses that come hidden in the price of vacations, look no further is a nice luxurious staycation. The Humphreys Half Moon Inn & Suites in San Diego has deals for couples, families, and friend groups and is located right by the bay. The amenities provided are “Private marina, Bay views, Gourmet waterfront dining, Live music lounge, Outdoor swimming pool and hot tub, Tropical gardens, Bike rentals, Fitness center, Massage services (additional fee), WiFi (included in the resort fee)” states the Groupon website. The pricing starts at $91 and ranges to $136.

The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess is a five-star and five-diamond resort that is hosting some christmas activities this winter that will be fun for everyone. While this vacation is a little more pricier, the amenities are immense. “This 5-star resort stands out like an oasis in the middle of the desert: it has six pools, a lagoon, and 65 manicured acres of desert plants, water fountains, and fire pits. Within the resort’s extravagant complex, guests will find towering water slides, relaxing poolside cabanas, traditional Spanish-inspired architecture, and modern amenities” (Groupon.com). Pricing for these rooms starts at $169-$219.

San Diego is full of fun things to do during this six weeks off, that is if you aren’t taking a wintersession class. Grab some friends, fill your car up with gas and spend some time away this holiday season and relax, while you still can.