‘We are not infected’ – A photo essay
April 1, 2020
The original intent of this photo essay was to illustrate the grim reality that so many businesses in the San Diego community find themselves due to COVID-19 – many of which are home to Mesa students.
With nationwide “stay-at-home” orders sweeping the streets, storefronts that once welcomed patrons now find their doors closed for the foreseeable future.
I ended up capturing something much more personally informative. From my own neighborhood to ones I had never set foot prior to the pandemic, I came across messages that signaled hope.
Spanning multiple languages and a variety of business types, a common note was left for each community. One in particular, hidden behind security bars, unintentionally summed it up perfectly.
“We are not infected.”
I ended this project with not 19 images, but one message of unity and a reassurance that life will indeed continue after this difficult period.