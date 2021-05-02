Take a trip down to the Carlsbad Super Bloom

As COVID-19 restrictions start to lift, people will become eager to find things to do again. If you are looking for an escape from your home or your job in San Diego, the beautiful Carlsbad Flower Fields are an ideal spot. They offer fun activities and breathtaking views that everybody can enjoy.

The Flower Fields have been home to one of the biggest flower showings in San Diego County for the past 40 years. The fields in Carlsbad are bursting with color this spring and are a perfect day trip for San Diegans looking to get out and enjoy some fun in a safe and socially-distanced manner. Tecolote ranunculus flowers are currently in full bloom, with a variety of colors from soft pinks and whites to bright yellows, oranges and reds.

This year’s annual event began on March 1 and runs through May 9. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, state restrictions and fear have made going out a stressful activity. The Carlsbad Flower Fields have made sure that attendees are safe with hand sanitizing stations and socially-distanced lines for pictures, tractor rides and concerts. Masks are also enforced throughout your time at the Flower Fields and are not permitted to be taken off unless you are actively eating or drinking.

According to their tourism website, the history of the North San Diego Flower Fields starts back in the 1920s when Luther Gage brought ranunculus seeds and grew them on his land in Oceanside. In 1933, Frank Frazee began to also grow ranunculus flowers with his son Edwin Frazee. The younger Frazee would eventually take over the growing farm. In 1965, Frazee moved his ranunculus flowers to the fields in Carlsbad that was owned by the Ecke family of Encinitas. Paul Ecke Jr. and Frazee would join together to grow these flowers. Ecke would learn how to manage tourism opportunities as a way to help financially support the fields.

There are many different activities and views for everyone to enjoy. For example, while looking at the gorgeous and expansive fields of tecolote ranunculus flowers, you’ll also have the chance to wander various gardens and enjoy the magnificent view of the California coastline. The weather out in the fields feels so amazing on a nice day because of the breeze from the Pacific Ocean.

Another thing that people can experience is a tractor ride around the Flower Fields. The tractor ride can be a little bumpy, but it is completely worth it as you get to experience all the beauty that the event has to offer. The ride is outfitted with COVID-19 safety precautions, such as glass protectors, so you can enjoy the ride without worries. The Flower Fields also give people a great opportunity to pick freshly-grown, juicy blueberries and strawberries to take home and enjoy.

The Carlsbad Flower Fields are an amazing place to take wonderful pictures. There are also artist gardens, bird aviaries, orchid greenhouses and more to explore on site. A local band plays a variety of classic songs for guests to hear as they enjoy the flowers and the food selection at the event offers something for everyone. People have to go try the chocolate-covered strawberries that they sell — the line will be well worth the wait.

Going to the Carlsbad Flower Fields gives people a great opportunity to not only enjoy the beautiful flowers and the California coastline, but to escape from their home for a few hours. It gives people the chance to enjoy nature’s beauty and reconnect with the outdoors. It also gives people a chance to get some exercise while walking the fields. Doing some exercise will help improve not just your physical health, but also your mental health. Due to the restrictions under COVID-19, some people have forgotten that we all live in such a gorgeous city.

Tickets cost $20 per person and more information about the event can be found on their website. The Flower Fields are the perfect place for everyone to have a little escape from their homes, an escape which is much appreciated these days.