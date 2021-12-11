Why Swift made (Taylor’s Version)

On November 12, Taylor Swift released her new version of “Red,” it left fans feeling nostalgic as she released this new version of one of her most popular albums

Since the release, Swift’s album climbed the Billboard Top 100 and reached number 1 in a matter of days.

The album, “Red (Taylor’s Version),” included re-recordings of all the original songs, with eight new songs, and an extended 10 minute version of “All Too Well.” Most fans know she re-recorded the album for over a decade, but most don’t know why.

This album is not the first nor last to be rerecorded, she plans to re-record all six of her previous albums, the reason being that Swift’s contract with her previous record label, Big Machine Records, was purchased by Scooter Braun in 2019. Braun and Swift had previous feuds about Swift wanting to own the master recordings of her albums previous to 2019, but Braun refused to sign over or allow Swift to buy back her music, instead, he sold the albums to an investment firm, Shamrock Holdings “I made it very clear that I wanted to be able to buy my music. That opportunity wasn’t given to me and it was sold to somebody else and so I just figured I am the one who made this music first, I can just make it again,” said Swift, in an interview with Seth Myers. Braun sold the albums to an investment firm, Shamrock Holdings.

Swift is currently signed with Universal Music Group and is reclaiming her music. Swift’s original music is still available on streaming platforms, but fans are encouraged to listen to all songs with “(Taylor’s Version).”

Swift is also popularly known for her storytelling like music videos with lots of easter eggs or foreshadowing to other music videos, life events or literally anything. One may never know what she can be hiding within her music videos. Her new album did not disappoint, and it also left fans feeling nostalgic. . The 10-minute version of “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version), accompanied by a short film starring two well-known actors, Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink. This short film caught people’s attention when controversies arose about whether this was a dig towards her ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal.

Gyllenhaal and Swift were first seen together in October 2010 and reportedly split in January 2011. The original album “Red” was released in 2012 soon after the breakup. It was believed to be about Gyllenhaal when the song was first released, and the new short film/music video furthers the speculations. Gyllenhaal was 29 and Swift was 20 turning 21 when the relationship occurred. According to Swift, back in 2010 when she was turning 21 she had “the worst birthday ever and spent it alone.” The song references a relationship’s age gap and turning 21 saying, “Then he watched me watch the front door all night, willing you to come and he said, ‘It’s supposed to be fun turning twenty-one.’” The actors in the short film also have a significant age gap that is suspected to be a representation of Swift and Gyllenhaal.

The album also incorporates a few new collaborations with other artists such as the new song “Run” with singer-songwriter, Ed Sheeran. Sheeran and Swift also revamped a previous collaboration “Everything has Changed.” Swift plans to re-record all six of her previous albums. “Red (Taylor’s Version)” on all streaming services.