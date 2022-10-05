Fiction romance novel “It Ends With Us” by Collen Hoover review

The cover of the fiction novel “It Ends With Us,” by Colleen Hoover.

The viral fiction novel, “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover will have your tears falling onto the pages while reading, packed with real heartbreak, and painful truths. The character Lily Bloom grew up in a small town in Maine and she did not have an easy life growing up living with an abusive parent. Lily moved to Boston after she graduated college to start her flower business.

Hoover wrote, “It’s not a person’s actions that hurt the most. It’s the love. If there was no love attached to the action, the pain would be a little easier to bear.”

Everything in Lily’s life seemed a little too good to be true when a relationship fired up with a wealthy neurosurgeon named Ryle Kincaid whose personality is portrayed as overly assertive, and stubborn. He ultimately falls completely in love with Lily, but the painful truth about their relationship feels like a stab in the back. Her new relationship made her think about her first love, Atlas Corrigan. A kind-hearted man who would go to great lengths to protect Lily at all costs.

When Atlas suddenly reappeared in Lily’s life, her relationship with Ryle was threatened by the past life that she ran away from—creating this heart-wrenching novel about love that ultimately comes with a price.

Unfortunate and graphic events happen throughout the entirety of this novel, for example, domestic abuse, emotional abuse, sexual violence, depression, and suicide. Hoover portrayed these topics exceptionally well, making it feel like you’re living the life of Lily Bloom.

It’s an addictive page-turner, never knowing what kind of twist it’s going to throw at you next.

“Sometimes an unexpected wave comes along, sucks you up and refuses to spit you back out. Ryle is my unexpected tidal wave, and right now I’m skimming the beautiful surface,” said Miss Bloom.

This five-star novel perfectly represents the consequences of falling in love with the wrong person. It shows how love can come with a devastating price and it can reveal a person’s true colors by using vivid imagery, flashbacks from Lily’s diary, and perfect metaphorical references.

The novel was easy to read, includes letter-style writing to help incorporate flashbacks from Lily’s childhood, and smoothly shows how the characters develop over time. The novel jumps back and forth to different time periods of the characters’ lives, which can cause some confusion when reading certain chapters.

The structure is written beautifully and transitions into the second novel of this sequel called “It Starts With Us,” by Colleen Hoover which releases on Oct. 18, 2022.