Let the students cook: Review of 72Fifty restaurant

I was walking through campus when I came across a building. The Mesa Commons, home to two eateries that are available to students, is located in the center of the campus. The restaurants are the main cafe and, the subject of this review, 72Fifty.

72Fifty, located in MC-209, is a restaurant that doubles as the culinary department’s labsite meaning that all the food is cooked and prepared by students trying to . The restaurant also has a full-size bakery and regularly makes fresh baked goods for all three meals served at the restaurant.

When I came in for lunch, I was greeted by a nice ambiance of music and a small couch for waiting. The maitre d was attentive and punctual, and assisted me in ordering the food. The meal system is not fully table service.. The dining area has both indoor and outdoor seating. I chose to sit in the outdoor area, and was given a beautiful view of the Mesa College campus. The tables were clean and well spaced apart, and the restaurant uses ceramic plates and silverware, while also providing glasses of water. A staff member also came out with bread soon after I sat down. The dinner roll was nice, a little sweet, and very warm. It was flaky and airy, yet dense and creamy.

For lunch I ordered the French onion soup and the grilled chicken sandwich with onion rings. The soup came out hot, but not scalding. It was full of gruyere cheese, jammy caramelized onions, and two small pieces of french bread. The soup was also rich and very flavorful. While most restaurants make the mistake of oversalting their soup, this was instead too greasy. It was bothersome at first, I gave it the benefit of the doubt and proceeded to consume the whole bowl.

My next item, the chicken sandwich, was what I was most excited for. When I ordered it, I was expecting something along the lines of the chick-fil a grilled-chicken sandwich- cooked on a flat top with fake grill marks on the meat. I was wrong. The sandwich consisted of a chicken breast, seasoned and cooked in a pan, on a house roll, with a slice of pepper jack cheese. The sandwich was also covered in a sweet and spicy chili sauce. The cheese was not forward with the flavor, so if you really like the cheese on your chicken sandwiches to be there, try to order it with extra cheese. For me though, I don’t usually take mine with cheese, so it wasn’t an issue. The issue was the bun. Using the dinner as the sandwich bread was innovative, but the bread was a little too sweet for my taste. The bread kept reminding me slightly of a Kings Hawaiian roll, and seemed a little off. The onion rings were good though. Fried shoestring-style, they were flakey and crunchy, and not super greasy. Their taste was a much less salty version of the bloomin’ onion from Outback Steakhouse.

For dessert, I initially decided on flan, seeing as I hadn’t had it in a while. However, the Maître d came before the end of my meal to inform me that the flan was unavailable, so I went with the chocolate éclair instead. I was in a rush, so I took it to go. When I bit into the first small éclair, it was amazing. The rich chocolate and the airy pastry went so well together, coupled with the creamy custard filling. The other one, however, came clean in half as I was eating it. It fell apart, and the custard filling almost fell out, but I sandwiched the halves together. It still tastes as good as the other one, though this one was not filled to the brim, making it seem more hollow than the other one.

Overall, my experience at 72Fifty was great. The food was good, for the most part, and the service was impeccable. I’d highly recommend visiting if you come onto campus. That said, it will cost you. My total meal was about $13, with the entre costing $9 and the soup and the eclairs costing $2 each. Compared to other restaurants though, you get your value and it helps the students to gain experience working in a real life culinary environment. 72Fifty is open Monday to Thursday from 8:15-10 a.m. for breakfast, 10:45 a.m, -1 p.m. for lunch and from 4:15-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday nights