Experience the haunted side of San Diego

Haunted houses, scary stories, and costumes are only a few of the many great things about Halloween. If you are struggling to come up with plans to make with family or friends here are a few to give you some inspiration.

In Hillcrest on Oct. 29, from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m., there will be a family-friendly drag show, costume contest, and trick-or-treating.

Attend the Tourmaline Halloween Surf for a costume contest, on Oct. 30, at 8 a.m. The winner gets a prize for the best wave and costume.

The Haunted Trail of Balboa Park, on 6th Avenue and Juniper Street, runs until the night of Halloween. Be ready for this frightful mile walk with good walking shoes and the will to run.

In Pacific Beach there is a pumpkin patch on 870 Garnet Ave. Monday through Friday it runs from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday it starts at 8 a.m. and goes till 10 p.m. There are lots of pumpkins, candles, carving tools, stickers, and more.

At the Rancho Bernardo Pumpkin Farm there is a corn maze, petting zoo, pumpkin farm, and more fun halloween activities. It is open everyday until Halloween from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. It is at 13421 Highland Valley Rd.

At the Del Mar Fairgrounds there is the Scream Zone where your worst nightmares come true. It will be open until the night of Halloween. Most nights it’s open from 7 p.m. till 11 p.m.