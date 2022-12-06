‘She Said’ Movie Highlights Power of Journalism

The movie “She Said” is a dramatic biography based on the real story that journalists, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, wrote about. “She Said” was originally a book that the two reporters wrote, after uncovering the truth about Harvey Weinstein, in 2017.

In the public eye, Weinstein was a very well-known producer that was liked and respected by the people around him. He seemed to have the power to make a star out of whoever played in the movies he was producing. Working for him was seen as the best place to be because he was so successful.

“She Said” encompassed the perseverance of the reporters during their research. Kantor and Twohey were shown to be headstrong during their endeavor to write the truth about sexual harassment in the workplace.

After the information about Donald Trump surfacing, they wanted to expose other powerful and influential people who were abusing their power, that person ended up being Harvey Weinstein.

One of the first people that the reporters got in contact with was Ashley Judd who is a famous actress. Initially Judd expressed that she did not want to talk to the New York Times because she had spoken up before and gotten nowhere.

Some of the women who were victims of Weinstein expressed their fear as the reason why they didn’t want to go on the record. This fear came from several places. Some were afraid to be turned into a mere scandal or that no one would believe them. One woman struggled to get a job after leaving Weinstein’s company because he had such a good reputation. People wondered why they would want to work for anyone else after having a job for Weinstein.

A few understood the reality. As Zelda Perkins said, “This is bigger than Weinstein. This is about the system protecting abusers.”

For the majority of the movie, Kantor was looking into the complaints about Weinstein dating back to the 90s. There had been many settlements made in order to keep these women quiet. When Kantor met with Irwin Reiter, an accountant for Weinstein’s company, he revealed that she shouldn’t just be looking into Weinstein’s old offenses. Weinstein had sexually harassed many more women in recent years.

Through their research, the reporters opened the floodgates to many women opening up about their experience working for and around Weinstein. At first, there were approximately twenty women speaking about him. Once the story was published, people felt more and more comfortable.

Kantor and Twohey reported on a story that built trust with women who otherwise would’ve stayed silent.

For this story in particular, there was more behind the success of the reporters than just their hard work. They had two editors, Dean Baquet and Rebecca Corbett, encouraging them and standing with them when Weinstein was being his difficult self. They were editors who were not intimidated by Weinstein nor his legal team. For example when Weinstein’s legal team asked for several weeks to write a response but Baquet gave no more than 48 hours.

“She Said” captured the influence that reporters have to create change when they sway people to reconsider what they believe to be the truth.