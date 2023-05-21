Fashion 150 students showcase designs at Golden Scissors Fashion Show

On Friday, May 12, San Diego Mesa College students of Fashion 150: Advanced Fashion showcased their talent and creativity at the Golden Scissors Fashion Show. The 42nd annual show was held at Mesa’s quad, where students’ collections were displayed on models and presented to attendees in a runway-style fashion.

This year, the show’s theme was “Designed to Last,” which centered around the creation of a sustainably made collection through the usage of natural, recycled, and environmentally-friendly fabrics. The categories included streetwear, daywear, children’s apparel, special occasion attire, and more. The runway show consisted of nine handcrafted collections made by the Mesa students, with each one including three different garments.

“Hello Working World!” by student and designer Victoria Kremz, was an environmentally conscious women’s business wear collection. Inspired by her daughter, who is just starting out in the business world, Kremz’s goal was to design garments that didn’t resemble stereotypical business attire. She also aimed to create a collection of pieces that were easy-care and made from natural fabrics that wouldn’t irritate the skin, unlike commonly used synthetic fabrics.

When it comes to women’s business attire, the line between too much fabric and too little is very fine. But Kremz’ collection hit the nail on the head. Her collection, which won the third place prize, consisted of pieces that were both classy and sophisticated, but included a flirty twist. Kremz’ collection and well-executed vision resulted in a flattering pantsuit, a skirt and blazer set, and a sleeveless jumpsuit. While maintaining the silhouette she desired, Kremz wove modern-day trends into her business casual garments by adding pleats, buttons, and subtle cutouts.

Through her fabric usage, Kremz showcased sustainability by using organic, undyed cotton. By using this durable fabric, which was designed to last with low water use and detergent care, the pieces are guaranteed to sustain a long life in the wearer’s closet.

“Fruitful Harvest,” by student and designer Lydia Niebla, was a mother and daughter collection that was inspired by the fruits of the California farmland. Her collection, which won the People’s Choice Award, included three looks that were inspired specifically by zucchini, pomegranates, and plums. Her special occasion garments were designed in a way that would capture the special and one-of-a-kind moments in life.

In her designer statement, Niebla said, “These three looks transformed the harvest of our land into wearable art. The fertile land of California not only feeds the world, but feeds my creative soul and it now embraces my children that thrive on it.”

With the theme of sustainability in mind, Niebla used eco-certified fabrics to create her garments. She also made use of deadstock fabrics, which are leftover textiles from designers and fashion houses that would’ve otherwise ended up in the landfill. With consciousness to the planet, Niebla aimed to have her designs adorn the human body. Using lively colored fabrics and precise details, she created three matching sets for a mother and daughter. Niebla’s collection, a total of six dresses, was made with her hands but from her heart.

“Natural Sensibility,” by designer and student Grace Rosburg, was a spring summer womenswear collection. Showcasing soft feminine silhouettes, natural fibers, and varying textures, Rosburg’s hand-crocheted collection consisted of the ideal attire for a coastal vacation.

When asked what she enjoyed the most about creating her collection, Rosburg said, “My favorite part of the design process was being able to incorporate my love for crocheting in the collection. This was something I have not been able to do in past projects at Mesa.” Inspired by the summer season and her coastal upbringing in Southern California, Rosburg’s collection of casual dresses and resort wear featured her very own hand-crocheted work, which is a craft she’s been developing for over 15 years.

Through her choice of materials, Rosburg featured sustainability by her usage of 100% hemp from a brand that uses eco-friendly materials and less water in their production. Additionally, she utilized fabrics that were 100% recycled polyester when creating her garments. Her three designs, neutral and earth toned, consisted of a patterned crochet dress and two-piece sets made from eco-friendly yarn and natural fabrics.

Working both their chosen category and the theme of environmentally friendly fashion into their garments, Mesa fashion students outdid themselves with their collections. Jordyn Smiley, Fashion Professor at Mesa said, “Not only did they have to design a collection, they then had to think, ‘How am I going to incorporate sustainability?’ It’s something very important and it was significant that we brought this forward for a public venue.”

Each of the collections featured in the Golden Scissors Fashion Show captured the individuality that Mesa fashion students never fail to display in their own personal and creative way. While a meet-and-greet with the designers followed the runway portion of the event, the evening also included an exhibit of various designs made by other Mesa fashion program students, as well as live music from Mesa’s music program.