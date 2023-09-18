Flama Llama’s Peruvian cuisine snaps on Convoy

Flama Llama is a new Latin and Asian fusion restaurant and it is llama-zing!

Located only a short drive north of Mesa College campus on the corner of Convoy and Balboa, there is an unassuming building with a sign of a llama hanging above the street. There is a small parking lot, but also street parking where available. When you first step into Flama Llama, you will notice the open space, modern décor, and original artwork displayed all over the restaurant. Whether you dine in or take out, they have a great staff that will help you get something delicious.

Stopping in for a quick lunch, try some crispy fried yuccas or the mouthwatering sandwich milanesa, a fried spiced chicken, savory smoked ham, cheese, tomato sandwich with tasty fries. For quick to-go orders, use any of your favorite apps, or try calling the restaurant directly. When you arrive, step to the right of the entrance, up to a white countertop and let them know you have a togo order. There, they can check you out or find your order in a flash, and soon you will be on your way!

For dine-in options, wait to be seated or choose a seat at the counter top. Flama Llama has a patio in addition to a main dining area (yes, they are dog friendly!) It gets busy on Friday and Saturdays, but on most days, a reservation is not necessary.

Happy hour is twice daily from 3-6 p.m. and then again in the evening 8 p.m to close. They have cocktail pitchers to share with friends, and other specialty cocktails for guests over 21. Happy hour sides include the must try mojo pork fries, savory pork tacos, and crunchy calamari with an aji verde and red sauce.

The dinner entrees are inspired by a traditional Lomo Saltado, a Peruvian beef stir fry. They also have a paella with shrimp, mussels, and calamari. Like fried rice, try the arroz chaufa. Khai N., a server at Flama Llama recommends, “Try the tallarin saltado surf and turf style. That’s the way to order it.” With so many options made from fresh ingredients, it’s hard to choose!

For those who can’t eat meat. Try the Peruvian chopped salad or the plantanos. Plantanos are sweet caramelized plantains, and they are amazing. Have a sweet tooth? The Thai tea flan is a homemade tea-infused dessert that is the perfect end to a delicious meal.

Only a few minutes’ drive from campus, this new creation from the SD Backyard LLC team will not disappoint. Hours are from Sun-Thurs 11-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday 11-10:30 p.m. Remember just look for the llama.

On Instagram @flamallamasd (858) 492-0402

4433 Convoy St, San Diego CA 92111

Reservations and Menu www.flamallama.com





