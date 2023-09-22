The Mesa Press

Menu
Recent Comments

A Taste of “Aloha Aina”

Homestyle Hawaiian on Mesa College Dr.
Frankie Mann, Opinion Section Editor
September 22, 2023
A+Taste+of+Aloha+Aina

Tucked away within a strip of eateries on Mesa College Drive, Homestyle Hawaiian is a charming little restaurant that pays homage to the culture, beauty, and natural splendor of the Hawaiian islands. Cozy and comfortable, it appears as the dwelling of a Hawaiian local, with the authentic and delicious menu to match.

Walking into the restaurant is like entering a warm, homey kitchen, with a motherly figure working hard to put a hearty meal on your plate. The numerous pieces of kitschy, Home Goods-style decor make the environment reminiscent of a Thanksgiving at grandma’s, where the food will soon send everyone into a peacefully full slumber. Although small, the modest space encourages cozying up to your neighbor over a plate lunch.

Speaking of the plate lunch, the vast amount of options and extended modifications makes quite a fun experience for the guest. The variety of sauces to be chosen, from the homemade katsu to the lava sauce, give each meal a special burst of flavor unique to one’s own liking. As for the food itself, the plate lunches are warm and filling, just like a meal from a mother’s kitchen. The loco moco plate lunch (a beef patty and an over-easy egg, on a bed of rice with gravy) definitely hits the spot after a long day. The chicken katsu, paired with the aforementioned katsu sauce, is also some real comfort food that any college student would be lucky to feast upon. Adding to the college student convenience, the serving sizes are generally on the larger side, leaving leftovers to last through the next day.

Of course, an authentic Hawaiian meal is not complete without Spam. Besides getting a loco moco with Spam, the Spam musubi appetizer serves as a perfect snack on the go, or a tasty side with dinner. Reminiscent of sushi rolls, the Spam wrapped with rice and seaweed is a delicious and filling little morsel. Costing only a few dollars each, several of them can easily be a meal all its own if one desires.

Story continues below advertisement

Homestyle Hawaiian’s online ordering component through their website is a great option for those who can’t make it for their 11-8 weekly hours. The restaurant also caters for up to 1000 people, perfect for an authentic Hawaiian luau. Whether eating in, taking out, or ordering online, a pleasant experience is on the menu for all who enter.

As for customer service, the staff are prompt, polite, and helpful. A customer rarely has to wait to have their order taken, and is always met with a friendly face. Combined with the online ordering component, getting some amazing food has never been more quick and convenient. Wait times are never longer than a half hour, and often shorter depending on the order. If placing an order online and driving to the restaurant, an order is usually ready or almost ready upon arrival. This is a definite selling point for working students on the go, on the way home from class, or bringing back some good food to the roommates.

In short, Homestyle Hawaiian truly gives credence to the unadorned “hole in the wall”-type restaurants often having the most delicious menus. Despite its plain appearance from the outside, the most delectable morsels lie in wait within its walls. Along with its convenient location right by Mesa College, Homestyle Hawaiian gives every student the taste of home and comfort that they all crave. There is never a better time to support a Hawaiian-owned local business, which always delivers plate lunches that just seem to magically hit the spot.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Frankie Mann, Opinions Editor
Hey everyone! My name is Frankie Mann, and I am the opinions editor of The Mesa Press. I am a second year student at Mesa, and plan on transferring to SDSU at the end of the 2023-2024 year (under a journalism major). When I'm not at class, I'm most likely work: I'm a barista at S3 coffee bar, the one struggling behind the bar to make some decent latte art! Other than school and work, I enjoy surfing, skateboarding, and spending time in nature and with friends. I've only lived in San Diego since August of 2022, so you can most often find me out and about the city trying to find new places to eat, shop, and play!

Comments (0)

Here at The Mesa Press, we want to foster a community for civil discussions. We welcome your insight and perspective. Comments posted must be appropriate for all ages. Any profanity or cursing is prohibited. That includes any attempts to curse with special characters (!@#) or spacing. Discuss and criticize ideas. We don’t allow comments that intend to intimidate, demean or harass other readers in any way.
All The Mesa Press Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *