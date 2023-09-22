A Taste of “Aloha Aina”

Tucked away within a strip of eateries on Mesa College Drive, Homestyle Hawaiian is a charming little restaurant that pays homage to the culture, beauty, and natural splendor of the Hawaiian islands. Cozy and comfortable, it appears as the dwelling of a Hawaiian local, with the authentic and delicious menu to match.

Walking into the restaurant is like entering a warm, homey kitchen, with a motherly figure working hard to put a hearty meal on your plate. The numerous pieces of kitschy, Home Goods-style decor make the environment reminiscent of a Thanksgiving at grandma’s, where the food will soon send everyone into a peacefully full slumber. Although small, the modest space encourages cozying up to your neighbor over a plate lunch.

Speaking of the plate lunch, the vast amount of options and extended modifications makes quite a fun experience for the guest. The variety of sauces to be chosen, from the homemade katsu to the lava sauce, give each meal a special burst of flavor unique to one’s own liking. As for the food itself, the plate lunches are warm and filling, just like a meal from a mother’s kitchen. The loco moco plate lunch (a beef patty and an over-easy egg, on a bed of rice with gravy) definitely hits the spot after a long day. The chicken katsu, paired with the aforementioned katsu sauce, is also some real comfort food that any college student would be lucky to feast upon. Adding to the college student convenience, the serving sizes are generally on the larger side, leaving leftovers to last through the next day.

Of course, an authentic Hawaiian meal is not complete without Spam. Besides getting a loco moco with Spam, the Spam musubi appetizer serves as a perfect snack on the go, or a tasty side with dinner. Reminiscent of sushi rolls, the Spam wrapped with rice and seaweed is a delicious and filling little morsel. Costing only a few dollars each, several of them can easily be a meal all its own if one desires.

Homestyle Hawaiian’s online ordering component through their website is a great option for those who can’t make it for their 11-8 weekly hours. The restaurant also caters for up to 1000 people, perfect for an authentic Hawaiian luau. Whether eating in, taking out, or ordering online, a pleasant experience is on the menu for all who enter.

As for customer service, the staff are prompt, polite, and helpful. A customer rarely has to wait to have their order taken, and is always met with a friendly face. Combined with the online ordering component, getting some amazing food has never been more quick and convenient. Wait times are never longer than a half hour, and often shorter depending on the order. If placing an order online and driving to the restaurant, an order is usually ready or almost ready upon arrival. This is a definite selling point for working students on the go, on the way home from class, or bringing back some good food to the roommates.

In short, Homestyle Hawaiian truly gives credence to the unadorned “hole in the wall”-type restaurants often having the most delicious menus. Despite its plain appearance from the outside, the most delectable morsels lie in wait within its walls. Along with its convenient location right by Mesa College, Homestyle Hawaiian gives every student the taste of home and comfort that they all crave. There is never a better time to support a Hawaiian-owned local business, which always delivers plate lunches that just seem to magically hit the spot.