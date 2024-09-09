The independent student news site of San Diego Mesa College.

The Mesa Press
Blink not once, but ‘Blink Twice’

Aminah Ouro-Akondo, Social Media Editor
September 9, 2024
Photographed by Zachary Greenwood – The star of the psychological thriller, Slater King the tech billionaire. (Tribune Content Agency)

“Blink Twice,” a psychological thriller that debuted on Aug. 23, will leave viewers clutching their popcorn and covering their eyes from start to finish. Directed by Zoë Kravitz, the film strikes a perfect balance between chilling suspense and nerve-wracking mystery, offering plenty for fans of intense thrillers and psychological dramas to enjoy.

The story revolves around tech billionaire Slater King (Channing Tatum), who meets waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) and her best friend Jess (Alia Shawkat) at a high-profile fundraising event. After a spark of chemistry between Slater and Frida, he invites her to join him and his colleagues for a luxurious vacation on his private island. But there’s one unusual rule: no phones are allowed.

At first, the vacation seems idyllic. The women are pampered with lavish gifts, including high-end clothes and exotic fragrances. But things take a dark turn when Jess is bitten by a snake. Frida begins to notice strange happenings, leading Jess to voice her suspicion: “There’s something wrong in this place.”

As time passes, the group loses track of time and all contact with the outside world. Fri da’s growing unease culminates when she discovers that Jess has been murdered by Slater and his associates, who were hiding dark secrets behind the island’s glamorous façade. With Jess gone, the terror intensifies, and the island becomes a place of no escape.

Each morning, Frida and the other women awaken with little memory of the night before. Frida, confused by the dirt under her nails, joins forces with Sarah (Adria Arjona), another woman who notices bruises on her body. Together, they uncover that the perfume provided to them erases their memories, allowing Slater and his colleagues to manipulate them. The women begin to fight back by using snake venom to recover their memories, slowly piecing together the nightmarish events.

Image photographed by Carlos Somonte. Frida (Naomi Ackie) on the left and Sarah (Adria Arjona) on the right. (Tribune Content Agency)

In the gripping finale, Frida and Sarah survive. Frida exacts her revenge by dosing Slater’s vape with the same memory-erasing drug he used on her and the other women. Slater, now powerless and confused, is left under Frida’s control, while she takes over his business empire.

“Blink Twice” has earned a respectable 74% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 6.9 out of 10 on IMDb. With an estimated budget of $20 million, the film has grossed $32.2 million to date.

Kravitz’s direction lends itself to a deeply unsettling atmosphere, and the themes of power abuse and manipulation make for a thought-provoking experience. While the narrative may leave viewers disoriented at times, that only adds to the film’s intense psychological edge. This isn’t a movie you’ll watch passively—it demands your attention and forces you to unravel its disturbing layers.

However, a trigger warning is warranted, as the film contains graphic violence and disturbing content that may not be suitable for all audiences. Despite these warnings, “Blink Twice” delivers a well-executed thriller, earning an 8.5 out of 10 for its complex plot and powerful performances.

In conclusion, “Blink Twice” is a twisted, suspense-filled ride that exposes the horrors of power and control. Zoë Kravitz’s meticulous direction and a strong cast make it a standout in the psychological thriller genre. But viewer discretion is advised—this is a film that will linger in your mind long after the credits roll.

Aminah Ouro-Akondo
Aminah Ouro-Akondo, Social Media Editor
Greetings everyone, meet Aminah! She is a staff writer and the social media editor for the Mesa Press. She is a Journalism major and hopes to continue her education and earn a bachelor's degree in this field! She is very excited to join and show everyone what she's got! When she has free time she loves to go to the beach and take long walks at the bay and she is also obsessed with chai tea lattes and carne asada fries!
