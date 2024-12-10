An open letter from a veteran’s heart: The sacrifices we make and the promises we deserve

Dear President-Elect Trump,

What does it truly mean to serve?

By definition, to serve is to perform duties or services for another person or organization. In many contexts, it also means to be employed as a member of the armed forces, to willingly step forward, raise your right hand, and promise to protect and defend your nation.

For 5½ years, I served in the military, committing my life to uphold our national values and safeguard our citizens. During that time, I faced long nights on the inpatient psych ward working, sleepless watches, and the ever-present weight of responsibility. I chose that path because I believed, as many veterans do, that dedicating oneself to the common good is a noble calling. I wanted to ensure that every American, no matter their race, ethnicity, gender, or sexual orientation, could enjoy their rights and freedoms without fear.

Like countless others who put on the uniform, I take pride in what I’ve done. But with that pride also comes sacrifice: the physical demands that wear on the body, the psychological toll that lingers long after the uniform is folded away. Many of us return to civilian life carrying invisible burdens alongside visible scars. That is why earned benefits like the G.I. Bill and service-connected disability compensation are more than just programs; they are a promise, a promise that the country we protected will, in turn, protect us, ensuring we can rebuild our lives and futures.

These benefits have profoundly impacted my own life. After leaving the service, I was unsure where my next opportunity would come from. The G.I. Bill allowed me to pursue higher education, opening doors I never imagined possible. Those educational benefits helped me forge new connections and discover opportunities I once could only dream of. Taking away something I not only earned through my service but also contributed financially is both disheartening and unjust.

According to an August 2023 study, approximately 5.27 million veterans were 18 years or older and had a service-connected disability. That is nearly 30% of all veterans. Think about that for a moment. More than five million Americans honored their commitment to this nation and now rely on the benefits they have earned to survive. These benefits might mean the difference between going to school to find a new career path and being trapped in a cycle of financial instability. They might mean getting the medical care one needs to manage chronic pain, PTSD, or other enduring health challenges. They might mean simply having a roof over one’s head and food on the table.

Your proposed Project 2025 agenda, as reported by multiple sources, seeks to drastically cut and reshape many of these essential benefits. If that happens, how would the veteran who already scrapes by cope when the rug is pulled out from under them? How would a veteran’s family manage when their primary source of stability vanishes overnight? The question I pose to you is simple yet profound: Do you understand the actual human cost of taking away these lifelines?

I come to you in vulnerability and with open arms, not out of weakness but with the strength and courage it takes to speak truth to power. I want you to know that these benefits are not handouts or luxuries. They are commitments made and earned through years of hardship and sacrifice. They are the critical support beams holding up the futures of those who have already given so much.

As President-Elect, you stand poised to influence the course of countless lives. I urge you to consider the people behind the statistics. We may be numbers on a page, but each of us has a story. These are stories of sacrifice, service, endurance, and hope. I ask you to listen and to remember what it truly means to serve, not just in words but in action.

Respectfully,

Dominic Jones