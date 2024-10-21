Wong’s five-goal day sets Olympians up for conference title run

Forward Paradyse Wong scored the Olympians’ first hat trick of the season in the first half alone and then added two more tallies in the second half of a 13-0 win over Imperial Valley on Oct. 18.

San Diego Mesa’s 13 goals and Wong’s five individual goals were the most in a single regular season or playoff match in Mesa’s women’s soccer program since at least 2015, which is as far back as the California Community College Athletic Association (3C2A) website has recorded match information.

“It definitely gives me a confidence boost and I feel like it gives our team a lot of confidence when we start scoring and then we have more fun when we’re winning,” Wong said.

Wong scored in the 11th, 15th, 37th, 51st and 66th minutes. She now owns the team lead with nine goals this season, passing midfielder Sinthia Irianda with eight.

Mesa didn’t play a lot of defense, especially in the second half, which gave defender Lyla Jean Black an opportunity to score, giving the team its 13th goal of the day in the 83rd minute to close out the match.

It was Black’s second goal of the season, leading all defenders on the team.

“When I get the opportunity on corners, I just go for it,” Black said.

A few of the Olympians’ scores came with just a little bit of luck at the expense of opposing goalkeeper Jacquelin Montejano.

Wong’s hat trick-clinching score was tipped by Montejano and her fourth individual goal was shot right at Montejano, slowed down by her attempt to make the save, and rolled between the goalkeeper’s legs into the goal.

Another goal late in the match by forward Daniela Jane Sexenian came on an assist from Montejano who, in an attempt to make the save, pushed the ball into the goal with her hands.

“We definitely are always looking to go to goal and sometimes, you know, we get lucky goals,” head coach Melissa Warner said. “But a goal is a goal and we’ll take it at the end of the day.”

Possibly related, Imperial Valley head coach Hugo Ortega appeared to fall asleep on the visiting side’s empty bench midway through the second half. They only traveled with 11 players and did not have any substitutes available.

Forward Madilyn Grace Mayo opened the scoring in the third minute. Midfielder Maleia Noelle Ferreira followed Wong’s first two goals to make it 4-0 in the 16th minute.

Mayo began the second half with a cross that went over Montejano’s head. Stella Elisabeth Murphy tapped it in for a 46th-minute score.

Forward Taylor Ann Gibbs scored in the 70th minute and Murphy collected a brace in the 72nd minute.

Lonely on the defensive half for the majority of the match, goalkeeper Natalie Diane Miranda made her lone save in the 43rd minute when Imperial Valley had their only dangerous scoring chance.

The win kept San Diego Mesa (9-7, 7-2 Pacific Coast) within two games of the leaders in the conference, MiraCosta (10-3-1, 9-0-1 Pacific Coast) and Southwestern (14-0-1, 8-0-1 Pacific Coast).

With just five conference matches remaining, the Olympians need all the wins they can get and some help from other teams who play MiraCosta and Southwestern for the remainder of the season.

The Olympians will continue their quest for the conference title on Tuesday, Oct. 22, when they face the San Diego City Knights on the road.

In a big Pacific Coast Conference matchup, MiraCosta and Southwestern will also go head-to-head on Oct. 22. They played in a scoreless draw in their previous matchup.