insideOUT+Inspires

Each season, insideOUT presents a new theme and this fall was no exception, as it was truly an Enchanted Oasis Experience indeed! Make sure to get your reservation early and keep an eye out for the announcement and dates of the upcoming holiday theme. Stepping past the host stand, your eyes are met with pops of color, hanging lights, and flowers galore, topped off with a wonderfully attentive and friendly staff. The decorations created an environment of wonder with oversized colored roses, arches covered in greenery and glitter, inflated mushrooms, and butterflies suspended overhead. Make sure to grab a selfie with the pretty pink flower wall! The restaurant took great care not to overcrowd the dining area in order to prioritize the mood and ambiance. The patio is peppered with tables near a pond with a cascading waterfall sporting flamingos and calla lilies. Further into the outdoor space is a grassy path that winds up three levels with couches, cushions, and photo-worthy little nooks- begging to be posed in and posted.

After being seated, the signature cocktail list catered to the theme with drinks like “The Saucy Little Tart”, “Ruby’s Nectar, and the “Freaky Tiki ” or “the bubbles” which comes with a choice of 2 juices. “The Cali Scramble ” stuck out the most from the menu. It included applewood smoked bacon, a Monterey and cheddar cheese blend, grilled jalapeños, avocado, and eggs The scramble was then topped off with scallions at the recommendation of our waiter, Spike.

The quick delivery and presentation of the plates was clean and enticing, allowing only a second or two to set it up for a fast photo op before diving in. The avocado was fresh and fanned out to make sure each bite was complemented with the ripe and creamy garnish, accompanied by herbed crispy baby red potatoes. I chose the red potatoes, which were cooked and seasoned perfectly. It was a great portion that filled me up, but didn’t bust my gut or my wallet.

Members of the table also ordered the “Smoked Salmon Scramble” that came with herb cream cheese, dill, lemon aioli, and everything seasoning. If you are looking for a more decadent offering, the seasonal French toast with cinnamon battered French bread, brown butter crème anglaise, and cinnamon toast crunch streusel that passed by on the way to a nearby table looked fantastic.

Story continues below advertisement

If one were searching for a unique spot for an upcoming date night, friend outing, or otherwise this is the place to be. If brunch isn’t your jam, the evening menu is just as enticing with a variety of items that will satisfy any dietary palate.