Mesa College celebrates Day of the Dead

Students creating flores de cempasúchil (tissue paper flowers) and mariposas monarcas (butterflies for honoring passed loved ones) at the Day of the Dead activity booth in front of the Library Resource Center on Oct. 31
Born and raised in Mira Mesa, Kari Can is a second-year student at the San Diego Community College District and an editor for The Mesa Press. She is planning on transferring to San Diego State University in 2024, and looks forward to gaining valuable experience from this program as a Journalism and English major. In her free time, she enjoys reading, writing, and taking walks.
Here at The Mesa Press, we want to foster a community for civil discussions.
We welcome your insight and perspective. Comments posted must be appropriate for all ages. Any profanity or cursing is prohibited. That includes any attempts to curse with special characters (!@#) or spacing.
Discuss and criticize ideas. We don’t allow comments that intend to intimidate, demean or harass other readers in any way.